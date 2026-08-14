Insomniac Games explains why Logan's suit in Marvel's Wolverine heals itself

Head of technology Mike Fitzgerald says there are "some practicalities to it" and "you can’t play through most of the game wearing just shredded rags on his body"

He adds that the team invested a lot of time in showing damage progression to suits

Insomniac Games has explained why Logan's suit in Marvel's Wolverine regenerates after fights, and its reason makes a lot of sense.

If you've watched any of Marvel's Wolverine trailers, you've probably noticed that after bloody battles, Logan's fancy hero suit heals itself of any combat damage.

Wolverine can heal his injuries very quickly thanks to his innate mutation, and since his skeleton is coated in an alloy called adamantium, he's near-indestructible. Initially, fans thought this might be why his suit was regenerating in the game, or perhaps it was even nanotech; however, Insomniac has settled the matter, explaining that it's simply about keeping the superhero vibe intact.

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"I think mostly there’s some practicalities to it,” head of technology Mike Fitzgerald said in an interview with IGN. "You can’t play through most of the game wearing just shredded rags on his body. So we find the right balance between clothing that reflects the gameplay you’re doing and this brutal combat and the realities of that, and then finding the right moments to have it restore itself so you get that right cinematic feel of Wolverine."

Senior project director Jess Reiner-Reed also commented on finding the right balance, adding, "Early on you would be playing through missions and your clothes are shredded for way too long. You don't feel as powerful as you're playing through. So yeah, we definitely found that right balance was the right thing to say."

While Logan's suit will heal after fights, Fitzgerald explained that the team still had to show damage progression across his different suits and enemies, as well.

"We invested a lot in how damage is reflected on him in his suit, on enemies and their suits," Fitzgerald explained. "And then as you attack them, the blood sprays coming off them are some really interesting fluid tech. So it's not just pre-baked visual effects. These are actual blood particles coming out.

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"They hit the ground and make the exact splatter mark they would make if they land on Logan. They leave blood there. If he walks through water, it washes off and leaves blood swirls in the water."

Marvel's Wolverine launches on PS5 on September 16. Insomniac recently confirmed that it will be "fully playable" on disc following Sony's decision to end physical disc production.