Penny and Bernadette are two of our returnees.

Disclaimer Mild spoilers for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 ahead.

Four episodes into Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on HBO Max and we've seen four surprise Big Bang Theory characters return: Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

With one new face per episode, you might be wondering whether the remaining six episodes in the series will continue the trend.

Most notably, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Jonny Galecki) have yet to make an appearance — and considering they built the machine that Stuart (Kevin Sussman) broke that got him into this mess, it feels fitting that they should reappear.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

However, a return isn't necessarily guaranteed, especially if the creators want Stuart Fails to Save the Universe to be picked up for a second season (which they definitely do). Why give us what we want now if they can drag it out?

But after speaking to Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Zak Penn, it turns out the reason for the season 1 cameos is actually boringly straightforward: it all came down to who was available to film.

It needed to serve the storytelling

(Image credit: HBO Max)

"It was availability and what was necessary for the storytelling" Lorre responds when I ask him about this season's cameos. "It was wonderful to have Melissa play a demonic character, for example. That just made sense."

Penn adds "Who we had something good to write for," with Prady agreeing "I also loved finding out that Amy is married to Golden Age Flash. That made me very happy."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps we should be focusing on these Easter egg details, rather than what cameos may or may not appear. Why was Golden Age Flash such a good choice? Because he's Sheldon's favorite DC superhero, and the reason why, nearly every time we see him, he's sporting the iconic T-shirt with the Flash logo.

I don't want to brag, but I called this the moment that a Stuart Fails to Save the Universe DC crossover was revealed. But as for continued cameos, I'm not as confident.

It's probably more likely that we'd see every variant of Flash known to man before Sheldon shows up, because TBBT feels like something that's resolutely a part of Parsons' past.

However, adult Sheldon did show up for the Young Sheldon season 7 finale, so anything is possible. But if we're going there, I need George Cooper to be resurrected more than I need to see adult Sheldon again.

In fact, now that we've had Christine Baranski appear as herself, let's get Laurie Metcalf (who played Mary Cooper) back on the scene instead. HBO Max... call me.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.