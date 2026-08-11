What is the release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 on HBO Max?
Stuart goes full One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
The Big Bang Theory's Bernadette as a demon is something I didn't think I'd ever see in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — but, now that I have, it somehow makes complete sense.
Last week's episode saw us meet her in a wizarding world but, in this week's entry we're swapping the magical action for something a little more One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest-coded.
But who, if anyone, really is crazy? And when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 arrive on HBO Max?
What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 on HBO Max?
For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 will drop on Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:
- US – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Friday, August 14 at 2am BST
- India – Friday, August 14 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, August 14 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Friday, August 14 at 11am AEDT
- New Zealand – Friday, August 14 at 12pm NZDT
When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?
New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: August 13
- Episode 5: August 20
- Episode 6: August 27
- Episode 7: September 3
- Episode 8: September 10
- Episode 9: September 17
- Episode 10: September 24
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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