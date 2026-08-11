Where is the multiverse sending Stuart in this week's installment?

The Big Bang Theory's Bernadette as a demon is something I didn't think I'd ever see in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — but, now that I have, it somehow makes complete sense.

Last week's episode saw us meet her in a wizarding world but, in this week's entry we're swapping the magical action for something a little more One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest-coded.

But who, if anyone, really is crazy? And when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 on HBO Max?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe 1x04 Promo "Stuart Makes a Wallet" (HD) Big Bang Theory spinoff - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 will drop on Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:

US – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, August 14 at 2am BST

– Friday, August 14 at 2am BST India – Friday, August 14 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, August 14 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, August 14 at 9am SGT

– Friday, August 14 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, August 14 at 11am AEDT

– Friday, August 14 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Friday, August 14 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

Me and who being suited and booted for more episodes? (Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: August 13

August 13 Episode 5: August 20

August 20 Episode 6: August 27

August 27 Episode 7: September 3

September 3 Episode 8: September 10

September 10 Episode 9: September 17

September 17 Episode 10: September 24

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