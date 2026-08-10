NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, August 11 (game #1157)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, August 10 (game #1156).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1157) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TOAST

AYE

BRAVO

SOLD

BET

DONE

HISTORY

KNOWS

HARE

GOING

THROUGH

TWICE

ONCE

SUNK

TUNG

USA

NYT Connections today (game #1157) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Well and truly over

Well and truly over GREEN: On your TV

On your TV BLUE: Said after the final bid

Said after the final bid PURPLE: Sounds like it’s on your face

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1157) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DOOMED

DOOMED GREEN: BASIC CABLE CHANNELS

BASIC CABLE CHANNELS BLUE: WORDS IN AN AUCTIONEER'S CHANT

WORDS IN AN AUCTIONEER'S CHANT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF FACIAL FEATURES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1157) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1157, are…

YELLOW: DOOMED: DONE, SUNK, THROUGH, TOAST

DONE, SUNK, THROUGH, TOAST GREEN: BASIC CABLE CHANNELS: BET, BRAVO, HISTORY, USA

BET, BRAVO, HISTORY, USA BLUE: WORDS IN AN AUCTIONEER'S CHANT: GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE

GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF FACIAL FEATURES: AYE, HARE, KNOWS, TUNG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It was very pleasant to see some tiles made up of single words after a run of two-worded tiles, but it didn’t make pouting the four groups together any easier.

That is until I had a blinding moment of revelation and remembered that I had watched the English Premier league on USA Network and BET, BRAVO and HISTORY were also TV stations of note, not that I know them as BASIC CABLE CHANNELS.

From here it all came together like a charm and I wondered why I was ever confused. That, though, is part of the magic that is Connections: bafflement and enlightenment within seconds.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, August 10, 2026, game #1156)

YELLOW: HAPHAZARDLY: ANY OLD HOW, AT RANDOM, HELTER-SKELTER, WILLY-NILLY

ANY OLD HOW, AT RANDOM, HELTER-SKELTER, WILLY-NILLY GREEN: WAYS TO RECEIVE EVENT TICKETS: MAIL DELIVERY, MOBILE TICKET, PRINT-AT-HOME, WILL CALL

MAIL DELIVERY, MOBILE TICKET, PRINT-AT-HOME, WILL CALL BLUE: SECTIONS ON AN INVOICE: BALANCE DUE, BILL TO, ORDER NUMBER, UNIT PRICE

BALANCE DUE, BILL TO, ORDER NUMBER, UNIT PRICE PURPLE: FAMOUS GOATEES: BILLY GOAT, COLONEL SANDERS, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE DEVIL