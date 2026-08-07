NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 8 (game #1154)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 7 (game #1153).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1154) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EASY

WHOOPEE

BELT

GOGGLES

CUTIE

PHRASE

PIN

COUCH

HOT DOG

EFFECTS

EXPRESS

RAZOR

I OWE YOU

YAHOO

FRAME

HURRAH

NYT Connections today (game #1154) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Jolly hockeystick type phrases

Jolly hockeystick type phrases GREEN: How you say it

How you say it BLUE: Shortened with a letter

Shortened with a letter PURPLE: Begin with a secure word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1154) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUAINT EXPRESSIONS OF EXCITEMENT

QUAINT EXPRESSIONS OF EXCITEMENT GREEN: CONVEY

CONVEY BLUE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH LETTERS AS HOMOPHONES

WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH LETTERS AS HOMOPHONES PURPLE: SAFETY _____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1154) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1154, are…

YELLOW: QUAINT EXPRESSIONS OF EXCITEMENT: HOT DOG, HURRAH, WHOOPEE, YAHOO

HOT DOG, HURRAH, WHOOPEE, YAHOO GREEN: CONVEY: COUCH, EXPRESS, FRAME, PHRASE

COUCH, EXPRESS, FRAME, PHRASE BLUE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH LETTERS AS HOMOPHONES: CUTIE, EASY, EFFECTS, I OWE YOU

CUTIE, EASY, EFFECTS, I OWE YOU PURPLE: SAFETY _____: BELT, GOGGLES, PIN, RAZOR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I watch the occasional black and white movie from the 1930s and they are always saying things like HOT DOG, HURRAH, WHOOPEE, YAHOO, so this yellow group came easily enough.

My error came with the purple group. I saw that SAFETY was a link between BELT, PIN and GOGGLES but plumped for PHRASE as my fourth tile — I was thinking this is an expression people use in wrestling or something when things have got too serious.

Meanwhile, I'm glad I managed to collect the four words meaning CONVEY, as WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH LETTERS AS HOMOPHONES flew way over my head.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, August 7, 2026, game #1153)

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF A CANDLE: FRAGRANCE, JAR, WAX, WICK

FRAGRANCE, JAR, WAX, WICK GREEN: COLD THINGS: LIQUID NITROGEN, REFRIGERATOR, SNOW, SUNDAE

LIQUID NITROGEN, REFRIGERATOR, SNOW, SUNDAE BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELEVATOR: BUTTONS, CABLES, MOTOR, SHAFT

BUTTONS, CABLES, MOTOR, SHAFT PURPLE: STARTING WITH MALE ANIMALS: BUCKYBALL, JACKPOT, RAMBO, TOMATILLO