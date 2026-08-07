Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have criticized Rockstar Games' most recent marketing stunt

The studio is releasing an extended look at the game, which premieres on Netflix before other platforms

Fans have called the move "greedy" and "everything that's wrong with gaming in 2026"

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have called out developer Rockstar for "paywalling" the upcoming extended look at the game.

The biggest game launch of all time is getting closer by the day, and Rockstar officially kicked GTA 6's marketing into full gear with the announcement that a special preview for GTA 6 will be revealed on August 27 on Netflix, titled 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look.'

The presentation, which many expect will be something of an official gameplay trailer, will premiere on the subscription service first and later be released on YouTube. However, while plenty of fans are excited to finally have something to look forward to in the lead-up to the game's release, some have criticised the decision.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"Locking a gameplay trailer behind a Netflix subscription is a new level of greed," one user wrote on X.

It's true that if fans want to watch the extended look premiere on Netflix, they'll have to pay a subscription fee, or wait six hours before it's released on YouTube, which might cause some FOMO.

"No disc, so you'll never own the game," another user began, referring to the fact that GTA 6 physical editions won't have a disc. "100 euro if you want all content, and now you need a Netflix subscription for an early look at gameplay even if pre-orders have already started. Truly everything that's wrong with gaming in 2026."

Paid Subscription required just to watch an advertisement. We are truly living in the future. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/dlyzxW7isQAugust 6, 2026

"Making us sub to netflix to watch an advertisement is next level greed, scum and villainy," another wrote in the replies, as someone else said, "Making their trailers pay-to-watch is a crazy move."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The announcement post is filled with similar responses, but even with the negativity surrounding the move, there's no doubt that GTA 6 will perform well when it launches on November 19.

Despite the controversy surrounding the game's physical editions, it's reported that GTA 6 is a top seller at multiple retailers.

According to analysts, the game reportedly achieved the strongest pre-order period ever and is on track to earn over $5 billion by the end of its launch week, which would be an estimated 51 million copies sold.