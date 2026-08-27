How to watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look online from anywhere

Watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look on Netflix (Aug 27, 3pm ET)

FREE on YouTube six hours later (9pm ET)

Use NordVPN to watch from abroad

After a series of GTA 6 leaks revealed everything from gameplay footage and the game's Leonida map to Jason wandering into a nudist town, Rockstar Games has remained on track with its plans for a first-of-its-kind exclusive extended look on Netflix.

GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on August 27 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST / August 28 at 5am AEST, giving Netflix members an extended look at Rockstar's most anticipated game. While Rockstar hasn't confirmed exactly what will be shown, there's plenty of speculation that it could finally include official gameplay and even Trailer 3.

GTA 6 is arguably one of the most anticipated games ever, but the decision to make its extended look a six-hour Netflix exclusive has already sparked criticism, with some gamers worried it could set a precedent for paid access to gaming marketing material.

Fortunately, though, you don’t necessarily need a Netflix subscription for this one. Just six hours later, at 9pm ET on August 27 / 2am BST / 11am AEST on August 28, the extended look will arrive on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel for FREE.

How to watch GTA 6: An Extended Look on Netflix

As mentioned earlier, GTA 6: An Extended Look will be exclusive to Netflix for six hours, releasing at 3pm ET / 8pm BST / on August 27, or 5am AEST on August 28. US: $8.99 per month

UK: £5.99 per month

CAN: CAD$7.99 per month

AUS: AU$9.99 per month Outside your home country? If you're currently traveling abroad, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch GTA 6: An Extended Look like you were back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch GTA 6: An Extended Look for free

You don't necessarily need to pay for Netflix to watch GTA 6: An Extended Look. It will arrive on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel just six hours later, at 9pm ET on August 27, or 2am BST / 11am AEST on August 28, where it will be free to watch.

How to watch GTA 6: An Extended Look from anywhere

Although Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look is set to arrive on Netflix in all 190+ locations where the service is available, and on YouTube worldwide, you may find yourself unable to access either platform if you're travelling or staying in a heavily geo-restricted country such as Russia or China.

In that case, you can use a VPN to connect to a location where Netflix or YouTube is available (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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The latest GTA 6 saga hasn't been limited to leaks. Rockstar's decision not to release a physical disc version of the game has also attracted plenty of criticism, with the physical edition instead containing a digital download code.

The anonymous leaker known as Cyberleek has claimed that its ongoing leaks are partly intended to protest the move, even releasing a manifesto and threatening to continue leaking game material until Rockstar issues a public statement and apology.

Despite all the drama, the big day is getting closer: Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.