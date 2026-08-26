How to watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am — it's *FREE* on BBC

Watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am for FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock iPlayer

Also available on Prime Video (US)

Following the devastating news of country music powerhouse Dolly Parton’s passing at age 80, fans worldwide are flocking to to celebrate the immortal legacy of the Backwoods Barbie.

Right now, you can watch the definitive Dolly Parton documentary – Dolly Parton: Here I Am – for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Abroad? We'll show you how to watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am for free from anywhere below.

The 1 hour 30 min film serves as the ultimate tribute to the blonde bombshell who proved she was never anyone’s dumb blonde. It traces her relentless rise from Tennessee cabin to a $650M empire (including her own 'Dollywood' theme park).

The feature-length tell-all is streaming now and the perfect way to learn more about the Jolene hitmaker. Here's how to watch and stream the Dolly Parton doc in the UK, US, Canada and beyond...

How to watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am for free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's online streaming site, BBC iPlayer, is streaming Dolly Parton: Here I Am for free — you can catch the landmark doc now.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.



How to watch BBC iPlayer: Streaming fans who want to catch Dolly Parton: Here I Am can watch on the BBC website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android).



All you have to do is sign up with your email, date of birth, a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and confirm that you have a TV license.



OUTSIDE THE UK? Use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only showing Dolly Parton: Here I Am for free to UK residents.

Those traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free series.

There are lots of VPNs, but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere in the world.

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Get NordVPN and stream Dolly Parton documentary.

It's super simple to use a VPN to watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'United Kingdom'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch Dolly Parton: Here I Am docu-drama for free.

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Dolly Parton: Here I Am episode guide

▶︎ Dolly Parton: Here I Am – watch now (1hr 30 mins)

Featuring incredible archive footage and exclusive interviews with Dolly and stars like Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this film lifts the lid on the songwriting genius behind I Will Always Love You, Jolene, 9 to 5 and a host of other chart-topping hits. From her humble beginnings to her global success, the film discovers how a young girl from the Smoky Mountains conquered Nashville to become the queen of country music.

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