Amnezia VPN improves anti-censorship protocol as Russia escalates anti-VPN regime

Amenzia WG 3.0 updates the VPN’s WireGuard protocol to evade detection

Amnezia VPN aims to keep the internet accessible in censored regions

The upgrade should make the protocol undetectable to Russian censors

Amnezia has updated its anti-censorship protocol, AmneziaWG, as it continues its relentless fight to circumvent the Russian government’s increasingly sophisticated internet censorship systems.

AmenziaWG 3.0 introduces greater variability in traffic patterns, making the VPN even harder to detect.

It comes in response to recent large-scale coordinated attacks launched by Russian authorities, which revealed new methods implemented by the state for detecting and blocking VPN infrastructure, Amnezia VPN said.

Although the new wave of government censorship has hindered access to dozens of circumvention tools, this has not deterred Amnezia from tirelessly improving its service. Instead, its resilience lets it stay one step ahead of Russian attacks, demonstrating its commitment to providing one of the best VPNs for effectively countering censorship.

The new AmneziaWG protocol is included in the VPN’s Premium and Free packages as v3.0, as well as for Self-hosted users as v3.1.

Amnezia VPN — censorship-resistant VPN

Amnezia VPN is an affordable, privacy-focused service that prioritizes essentials like security and censorship unblocking over unnecessary extras. All its apps are open-source, albeit more basic than some competitors. It offers both Free and Premium protection, with the latter billed at $28 for six months and $48 for a year. You have 14 days to decide if you like it or not, risk-free, thanks to its money-back guarantee.

Always prepared for the worst

Originally developed as a fork of the WireGuard protocol, AmneziaWG continues to build on this solid foundation, but with an update to its technical architecture to mask the overall traffic profile throughout the entire connection.

While previous versions of AmneziaWG focused on obscuring specific, individual protocol signatures that could indicate a VPN connection, this update aims to alter the overall connection profile to evade signature-based detection methods, focusing instead on the operation of the protocol’s TSPU, the primary traffic filtering tool.

According to Amnezia’s team, the Russian government recently targeted Amnezia's servers by using combined parameters — including packet size and sequence, inter-packet arrival times, handshake patterns, and traffic volume — to identify VPN traffic.

Its protocol was detected because the collective behavior of a large number of users employing the same protocol created identifiable patterns. The numbers are truly staggering: as Mazay Banzaev, founder of Amnezia, noted, Microsoft's data indicates that the protocol has been installed more than 15 million times on Windows, significantly increasing the likelihood of detection.

The update eliminates predictable patterns during the handshake phase by varying packet sizes, sequences, and intervals, so that, in essence, each connection is different from all others without altering the data transmitted — regardless of the number of users using the protocol simultaneously.

(Image credit: Future)

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Censorship continues to grow

While Russians are rapidly turning to VPN services, the Kremlin’s censorship tactics continue to intensify, with attacks becoming increasingly frequent.

On August 4, a new crackdown by the government blocked access to more than 20 widely used services, with the scale of the attack suggesting that the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is resorting to more sophisticated methods to disconnect the country’s vital digital arteries.

Words such as "the largest in history" have been used to describe these repressive measures, underscoring the severity of the current state of censorship in Russia. The exact scale of the latest disruption, however, remains difficult to quantify according to anti-censorship organisations.

These repressive measures are making it increasingly difficult for citizens to connect to the free Internet, proving that Russians need a VPN even to access Google and Apple services.

Although Amnezia VPN — which recently upgraded its apps to counter Russia's new strategy for blocking VPNs — stated on this occasion that its service was "working reliably" in Russia, the provider had previously restored its premium service in the country following a devastating state-sponsored cyberattack that lasted a month and a half and had caused the system to shut down completely.

Last month, the anti-censorship provider also strengthened its blocking capabilities with a 'mandatory update' for Premium and Free users.

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