France blocks under-15 social media ban over freedom of expression fears

France’s highest court has struck down a bill banning social media for teens

Judges ruled the ban disproportionately infringed on freedom of expression

This decision also pauses evaluation of VPN usage in France

France's highest constitutional authority, the Constitutional Council, has blocked a controversial bill that would have banned social media access for children under the age of 15. Initially slated to take effect this September, the legislation was struck down on August 14 after judges ruled it severely infringed on fundamental rights.

Alongside free-speech concerns, the court raised major red flags regarding the privacy of all French internet users. The sweeping age verification measures required to enforce the ban would have forced adults to hand over sensitive personal data just to access everyday online platforms.

The overturning of the bill is also a massive sigh of relief for anyone using the best VPN to protect their online privacy.

French officials had previously stated that cracking down on virtual private networks would be the next logical step to prevent tech-savvy teenagers from bypassing the social media block. With the primary law now dead in the water, VPN usage in France remains safe from this looming regulatory threat.

For everyday users, this means you can continue browsing, streaming, and securing your data without the immediate fear of a nationwide crackdown on encryption tools or mandatory ID checks across major networks.

A victory for privacy, but the fight isn't over

In its ruling, the Constitutional Council did not pull its punches. The judges found the government's approach to be far too broad, noting that the legislation failed to distinguish between different types of platforms or the actual risks they posed to children.

According to a BBC report, the Council ruled that the ban "constitutes an infringement that is neither appropriate, necessary, nor proportionate" to the freedom of expression and communication of young people.

The court further warned that enforcing such a ban would inevitably demand widespread identity checks, raising major concerns about the legal safeguards needed to protect citizens' right to privacy.

Because of these sweeping data collection requirements, the Le Monde report noted the Council determined the provisions were "a disproportionate restriction" on freedom of expression.

What this means for your VPN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we previously reported, the French government was openly preparing to heavily scrutinize consumer VPN providers. Because a virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic and spoofs your IP address, it is the perfect tool for bypassing local network restrictions, something French lawmakers feared teenagers would inevitably use to circumvent the nationwide social media ban.

Had the bill passed, the government was poised to evaluate and potentially restrict VPN usage, which could have led to aggressive app store removals or outright blocking of encrypted traffic.

Now, this constitutional roadblock means privacy advocates and cybersecurity enthusiasts can breathe easy. Without the foundational social media ban, the political momentum to regulate consumer security tools has stalled.

However, President Emmanuel Macron is not giving up on his flagship digital policy. In response to the court's decision, Macron told the Associated Press he has tasked Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu "with working as quickly as possible on a legally robust proposal that takes into account the decision of the Constitutional Council as well as the European legal framework."

We will continue to monitor the situation, but for now, your digital privacy tools remain entirely unhindered in France.

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