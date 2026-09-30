NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 1 (game #1208)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 30 (game #1207).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1208) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NATIONAL

KEN

NECK

SHINS

ACRO

STICK

WAIST

WALKMEN

SITUATE

SLEEVE

CROSS

PLACE

SUD

POSITION

CHEST

DECEMBERISTS

NYT Connections today (game #1208) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Manoeuvre into a spot where it belongs

Manoeuvre into a spot where it belongs GREEN: Required for sharp dressing

Required for sharp dressing BLUE: Alt rock with something missing

Alt rock with something missing PURPLE: A puzzling beginning

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1208) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUT

PUT GREEN: DRESS SHIRT MEASUREMENTS

DRESS SHIRT MEASUREMENTS BLUE: 2000S INDIE ROCK BANDS, WITH "THE"

2000S INDIE ROCK BANDS, WITH "THE" PURPLE: STARTS OF NYT PRINT PUZZLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1208) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1208, are…

YELLOW: PUT: PLACE, POSITION, SITUATE, STICK

PLACE, POSITION, SITUATE, STICK GREEN: DRESS SHIRT MEASUREMENTS: CHEST, NECK, SLEEVE, WAIST

CHEST, NECK, SLEEVE, WAIST BLUE: 2000S INDIE ROCK BANDS, WITH "THE": DECEMBERISTS, NATIONAL, SHINS, WALKMEN

DECEMBERISTS, NATIONAL, SHINS, WALKMEN PURPLE: STARTS OF NYT PRINT PUZZLES: ACRO, CROSS, KEN, SUD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

NYT got very meta with today’s purple group, with an online game paying homage to the NYT's offline games. I’m ashamed to say it flew over my head.

Instead, I was focused on the appearance of one of my favorite bands of all time in Connections, The NATIONAL, alongside three other equally highly regarded bands which made it into 2000s INDIE ROCK BANDS, WITH "THE". Even though the majority of music I like could be described as “indie rock” I find genre names cringe, but it’s not a hill I’m willing to die on, or even suffer a mild ankle sprain on, so I’ll let it go.

Anyway, I digress… Fortunately, with that purple group not registering, DRESS SHIRT MEASUREMENTS and PUT were both easy to collect

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, September 30, 2026, game #1207)

YELLOW: SECURITIES: BOND, FUTURE, OPTION, STOCK

BOND, FUTURE, OPTION, STOCK GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE SHAKEN (NOT STIRRED): ETCH A SKETCH, MARTINI, SPRAY PAINT, TAMBOURINE

ETCH A SKETCH, MARTINI, SPRAY PAINT, TAMBOURINE BLUE: GANGSTER MOVIES: BUGSY, CASINO, DONNIE BRASCO, SCARFACE

BUGSY, CASINO, DONNIE BRASCO, SCARFACE PURPLE: STARTING WITH MONTH ABBREVIATIONS: DECENT, NOVELTY, OCTOPUSSY, SEPTUM