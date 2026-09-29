NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 30 (game #1207)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 29 (game #1206).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1207) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAMBOURINE

SEPTUM

DECENT

BOND

MARTINI

OPTION

NOVELTY

CASINO

SPRAY PAINT

OCTOPUSSY

DONNIE BRASCO

FUTURE

BUGSY

ETCH A SKETCH

STOCK

SCARFACE

NYT Connections today (game #1207) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Trading terms

Trading terms GREEN: Shake it up

Shake it up BLUE: Mobster films

Mobster films PURPLE: Hidden calendar

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1207) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SECURITIES

SECURITIES GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE SHAKEN (NOT STIRRED)

THINGS THAT ARE SHAKEN (NOT STIRRED) BLUE: GANGSTER MOVIES

GANGSTER MOVIES PURPLE: STARTING WITH MONTH ABBREVIATIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1207) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1207, are…

YELLOW: SECURITIES: BOND, FUTURE, OPTION, STOCK

BOND, FUTURE, OPTION, STOCK GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE SHAKEN (NOT STIRRED): ETCH A SKETCH, MARTINI, SPRAY PAINT, TAMBOURINE

ETCH A SKETCH, MARTINI, SPRAY PAINT, TAMBOURINE BLUE: GANGSTER MOVIES: BUGSY, CASINO, DONNIE BRASCO, SCARFACE

BUGSY, CASINO, DONNIE BRASCO, SCARFACE PURPLE: STARTING WITH MONTH ABBREVIATIONS: DECENT, NOVELTY, OCTOPUSSY, SEPTUM

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

007 was today’s red herring, with tiles for BOND, OCTOPUSSY and MARTINI, although his fussy cocktail instruction did end up being the green groups connection, in which the appearance of the ETCH A SKETCH a toy from the pre computer age may have confused some.

I did fear that the four GANGSTER MOVIES would be a trick too, as it seemed too obvious a grouping or that I was missing a more significant reason for why they were collected together.

With eight tiles left I made my only mistake, although I was on the right track with STARTING WITH MONTH ABBREVIATIONS as I included MARTINI (as in Mar for March) instead of SEPTUM.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, September 29, 2026, game #1206)

YELLOW: SECLUDED: HIDDEN, REMOTE, SECRET, TUCKED AWAY

HIDDEN, REMOTE, SECRET, TUCKED AWAY GREEN: RIVER FEATURES: DELTA, DRAINAGE BASIN, MOUTH, STREAM BED

DELTA, DRAINAGE BASIN, MOUTH, STREAM BED BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF PIXAR FILMS: FINDING, INSIDE, MONSTERS, TOY

FINDING, INSIDE, MONSTERS, TOY PURPLE: PHRASES HIDING GREEK LETTERS: FREEZE TAG, HOME GAME, MODEL TANK, ORAL PHASE