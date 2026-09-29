Exclusive: Our Radiance preview card for League of Legends TCG Riftbound is Satchel Charge — here’s what it does
We’re ready to Deploy our Riftbound TCG Radiance preview card
It’s preview season for League of Legends TCG Riftbound’s upcoming Radiance set, and we’ve got a brand new card to showcase for you today: Satchel Charge, as well as another look at the Bomb token it creates — a game piece I expect to make a bang in the set when it releases.
Satchel Charge costs three and recycles a Chaos rune to let you move a friendly unit as an Action, and then Deploy a Bomb to a battlefield.
Bombs deal 2 damage when they die (and set off all other Bombs you control at the same battlefield), which pairs very nicely with Deploy — a new keyword which lets you play a Gear card with Deploy directly to any battlefield (whether you control it or not), but the Gear dies when your opponent holds the location.
If you have multiple Bombs ready and waiting, you could seriously punish an opponent for claiming a battlefield by blasting their amassed units to smithereens.
Explosive plays
While an obvious use for Satchel Charge will be to save a unit by returning it to your base or moving it to a different battlefield, and leaving an unpleasant surprise behind for your opponent, it doesn’t have to be used this way.
It could instead be used to bring a unit and a Bomb to the same battlefield, or send your unit to one and a Bomb to the other. The versatility makes me think this could be a solid limited pickup to include in any Chaos-imbued Pre-Rift deck, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it saw some constructed play — especially if there’s a new Legend who plays nicely with Deploy and/or Bombs.
Though the big downside of Bombs is that they require an opponent to hold a location before they detonate, meaning you basically have to let them score another point before they face any consequences, which is certainly not ideal.
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Plus, unless you have a few explosives ready, it’s possible your Bombs won’t be all that impressive when they do go off in terms of making a dent in your rival’s army.
Ziggs's Legend lets you make Bombs by exhausting it, while one of his revealed Champions makes Bombs (and other damage-dealing Gear cards) deal one more damage, so this card looks like an easy include in his deck.
Though we'll have to wait and see if these cards can do enough to make Bombs hit hard enough for them to be a new meta pick once Radiance launches on October 23.
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Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.
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