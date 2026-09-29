It’s preview season for League of Legends TCG Riftbound’s upcoming Radiance set, and we’ve got a brand new card to showcase for you today: Satchel Charge, as well as another look at the Bomb token it creates — a game piece I expect to make a bang in the set when it releases.

Satchel Charge costs three and recycles a Chaos rune to let you move a friendly unit as an Action, and then Deploy a Bomb to a battlefield.

Bombs deal 2 damage when they die (and set off all other Bombs you control at the same battlefield), which pairs very nicely with Deploy — a new keyword which lets you play a Gear card with Deploy directly to any battlefield (whether you control it or not), but the Gear dies when your opponent holds the location.

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If you have multiple Bombs ready and waiting, you could seriously punish an opponent for claiming a battlefield by blasting their amassed units to smithereens.

Explosive plays

While an obvious use for Satchel Charge will be to save a unit by returning it to your base or moving it to a different battlefield, and leaving an unpleasant surprise behind for your opponent, it doesn’t have to be used this way.

It could instead be used to bring a unit and a Bomb to the same battlefield, or send your unit to one and a Bomb to the other. The versatility makes me think this could be a solid limited pickup to include in any Chaos-imbued Pre-Rift deck, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it saw some constructed play — especially if there’s a new Legend who plays nicely with Deploy and/or Bombs.

Though the big downside of Bombs is that they require an opponent to hold a location before they detonate, meaning you basically have to let them score another point before they face any consequences, which is certainly not ideal.

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Plus, unless you have a few explosives ready, it’s possible your Bombs won’t be all that impressive when they do go off in terms of making a dent in your rival’s army.

(Image credit: Riot)

Ziggs's Legend lets you make Bombs by exhausting it, while one of his revealed Champions makes Bombs (and other damage-dealing Gear cards) deal one more damage, so this card looks like an easy include in his deck.

Though we'll have to wait and see if these cards can do enough to make Bombs hit hard enough for them to be a new meta pick once Radiance launches on October 23.

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