The Prime Day Kindle discounts are going live already — here's what you need to know before you buy

Thinking of buying a Kindle in the upcoming Prime Day? It's a good plan — Amazon reliably offers hefty discounts on its own devices during these sales events. The official Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 October, but if you're in the UK you don't need to wait until then.

The UK Kindle discounts are already live, and I've rounded them all up below. As expected, there are significant price-drops across almost the entire range. I'm not expecting prices to get any cheaper on Prime Day proper, and the good news is you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals.

In the US, Kindles are still full price at the moment. You can see your options below — I'll update this article as soon as the deals do arrive.

Want more info? Further down the page I'll run through some buying tips to help you choose the right model for you, plus a guide to what counts as a good discount for a Kindle.

UK: Kindle models

US: Kindle models

Are the deals any good?

In the UK, these are strong deals — around the level I'd expect for Prime Day. I'm not expecting the discounts to increase over Prime Day itself, although it's not impossible.

However, there has been a bit of sneakiness on Amazon's part. A number of these models have had their list price inflated, thus making the discount look more significant. It might have been that these price rises were on their way anyway, but the timing still feels deliberate. Some of the US models have had a price rise, too.

For reference, here was the pricing (and discounts) on the full Kindle range during the most recent Amazon Prime Day, in June 2026.

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In the UK:

Kindle: £79.99 (was £94.99 ) — 16% off

£79.99 (was ) — 16% off Kindle Paperwhite (no ads): £134.99 (was £169.99 ) — 21% off

£134.99 (was ) — 21% off Kindle Paperwhite (with ads): £119.99 (was £159.99 ) — 25% off

£119.99 (was ) — 25% off Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: £114.99 (was £189.99 ) — 24% off

£114.99 (was ) — 24% off Kindle Colorsoft: £154.99 (was £239.99 ) — 35% off

£154.99 (was ) — 35% off Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: £174.99 (was £269.99 ) — 35% off

£174.99 (was ) — 35% off Kindle Scribe: £379.99 — no discount

£379.99 — no discount Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: £504.99 (was £629.99 ) — 20% off

In the US:

Kindle: $84.99 (was $109.99 ) — 23% off

$84.99 (was ) — 23% off Kindle Paperwhite: $124.99 (was $159.99 ) — 22% off

$124.99 (was ) — 22% off Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $144.99 (was $199.99 ) — 28% off

$144.99 (was ) — 28% off Kindle Colorsoft (no ads): $159.99 (was $249.99 ) — 36% off

$159.99 (was ) — 36% off Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: $219.99 (was $279.99 ) — 21% off

$219.99 (was ) — 21% off Kindle Scribe: $379.99 (was $499.99 ) — 24% off

$379.99 (was ) — 24% off Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: $519.99 (was $679.99 ) — 24% off

How to choose the right Kindle for you

Amazon Kindles are some of the best e-readers around, and there aren't really any bad options here. When choosing a model, I'd start by deciding between black-and-white (Paperwhite) and color (Colorsoft). If you're a fan of graphic novels, Color is a no-brainer, and it's also useful if you're studying and want to be able to color-code your highlights. However, if you're predominantly just reading text-heavy novels, a black-and-white Kindle might be perfectly fine.

After you've decided that, you'll want to figure out if you also want to be able to use your Kindle for note-taking. All the 'Scribe' options work with a stylus, so you can write as well as read. They have bigger screens than the reading-only options. You'll find more advice in my article exploring how to choose the right Kindle.

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