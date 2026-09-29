The Prime Day Kindle discounts are going live already — here's what you need to know before you buy
These excellent e-readers have tumbled in price
Thinking of buying a Kindle in the upcoming Prime Day? It's a good plan — Amazon reliably offers hefty discounts on its own devices during these sales events. The official Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 October, but if you're in the UK you don't need to wait until then.
The UK Kindle discounts are already live, and I've rounded them all up below. As expected, there are significant price-drops across almost the entire range. I'm not expecting prices to get any cheaper on Prime Day proper, and the good news is you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals.
In the US, Kindles are still full price at the moment. You can see your options below — I'll update this article as soon as the deals do arrive.
Want more info? Further down the page I'll run through some buying tips to help you choose the right model for you, plus a guide to what counts as a good discount for a Kindle.
UK: Kindle models
US: Kindle models
Are the deals any good?
In the UK, these are strong deals — around the level I'd expect for Prime Day. I'm not expecting the discounts to increase over Prime Day itself, although it's not impossible.
However, there has been a bit of sneakiness on Amazon's part. A number of these models have had their list price inflated, thus making the discount look more significant. It might have been that these price rises were on their way anyway, but the timing still feels deliberate. Some of the US models have had a price rise, too.
For reference, here was the pricing (and discounts) on the full Kindle range during the most recent Amazon Prime Day, in June 2026.
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In the UK:
- Kindle: £79.99 (was
£94.99) — 16% off
- Kindle Paperwhite (no ads): £134.99 (was
£169.99) — 21% off
- Kindle Paperwhite (with ads): £119.99 (was
£159.99) — 25% off
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: £114.99 (was
£189.99) — 24% off
- Kindle Colorsoft: £154.99 (was
£239.99) — 35% off
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: £174.99 (was
£269.99) — 35% off
- Kindle Scribe: £379.99 — no discount
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: £504.99 (was
£629.99) — 20% off
In the US:
- Kindle: $84.99 (was
$109.99) — 23% off
- Kindle Paperwhite: $124.99 (was
$159.99) — 22% off
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $144.99 (was
$199.99) — 28% off
- Kindle Colorsoft (no ads): $159.99 (was
$249.99) — 36% off
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: $219.99 (was
$279.99) — 21% off
- Kindle Scribe: $379.99 (was
$499.99) — 24% off
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: $519.99 (was
$679.99) — 24% off
How to choose the right Kindle for you
Amazon Kindles are some of the best e-readers around, and there aren't really any bad options here. When choosing a model, I'd start by deciding between black-and-white (Paperwhite) and color (Colorsoft). If you're a fan of graphic novels, Color is a no-brainer, and it's also useful if you're studying and want to be able to color-code your highlights. However, if you're predominantly just reading text-heavy novels, a black-and-white Kindle might be perfectly fine.
After you've decided that, you'll want to figure out if you also want to be able to use your Kindle for note-taking. All the 'Scribe' options work with a stylus, so you can write as well as read. They have bigger screens than the reading-only options. You'll find more advice in my article exploring how to choose the right Kindle.
|
Model:
|
Kindle
|
Kindle Paperwhite
|
Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition
|
Kindle Colorsoft
|
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
|
Kindle Scribe
|
Kindle Scribe Colorsoft
|
Display:
|
6-inch glare-free
|
7-inch glare-free
|
7-inch glare-free
|
7-inch glare-free w/ color display
|
7-inch glare-free w/ color display
|
11-inch glare-free
|
11-inch glare-free with color display
|
Resolution:
|
300ppi
|
300ppi
|
300ppi
|
300ppi (black and white) / 150ppi (color)
|
300ppi (black and white) / 150ppi (color)
|
300ppi
|
300ppi (black and white) / 150ppi (color)
|
Storage:
|
16GB
|
16GB
|
32GB
|
16GB
|
32GB
|
16, 32 or 64GB
|
32 or 64GB
|
Max battery:
|
6 weeks
|
12 weeks
|
12 weeks
|
8 weeks
|
8 weeks
|
12 weeks reading / 3 weeks writing
|
8 weeks reading / 2 weeks writing
|
Waterproof (IPX8):
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Writing capability:
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Read our review:
|Row 6 - Cell 5
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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