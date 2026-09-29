The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 nominations have been announced

Voting is open now until October 23, with winners to be revealed on November 11

The nominations include some of our favorite games of the year, including Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light

The nominees for the 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards have been officially announced across 21 categories, with games like Resident Evil Requiem, Big Walk, and 007 First Light leading nominations.

Public voting is now live and will remain open until October 23 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 0:00am BST. Fans can vote for their favourite games of 2026 in 21 categories, including Console Game of the Year, PC Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game, and more.

Winners will be revealed during the ceremony on November 11, with the Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist to be announced on October 26.

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"With the hugely-anticipated GTA 6 set to launch a week after our live show, the 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards is delighted to share its most diverse and creative nominees line-up yet," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of Golden Joystick Awards at Future.

"Indie hits Big Walk, Dispatch and Mina the Hollower sit alongside AAA blockbusters such as 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6 and Resident Evil Requiem. This year, no single game dominates the field, this is one of our most open and unpredictable years yet - making your vote more influential than ever in deciding our winners. We’re thrilled to debut a new look for the Golden Joystick Awards, embracing the iconic joystick trophy that traces all the way back to our inception in 1983. Gaming has changed so much in the following 43 years, but not the creativity and determination of those who sacrifice so much to share the games we love so much."

The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 - Nominations

Console Game of the Year

007 First Light

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Forza Horizon 6

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nioh 3

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Pokémon Pokopia

PRAGMATA

Resident Evil Requiem

Saros

PC Game of the Year

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Big Walk

Crimson Desert

Escape from Tarkov

Esoteric Ebb

MECCHA CHAMELEON

Mewgenics

Order of the Sinking Star

Star Wars Zero Company

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Valheim

Best Audio Design

Big Walk

Marathon

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Rhythm Heaven Groove

SAROS

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Best Early Access Game

Dead as Disco

MENACE

skate.

Slay the Spire 2

Subnautica 2

WARDOGS

Best Game Adaptation

Devil May Cry (Season 2)

Exit 8

Fallout (Season 2)

Iron Lung

Mortal Kombat II

Resident Evil

Best Game Expansion

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven

DAVE THE DIVER - In the Jungle Content Pack

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations

Quake: Dawn of the Machine

The Alters: Last Variable

World of Warcraft: Midnight

Best Game Trailer

Battlefield 6 x Top Gun: Carrier Strike Cinematic Trailer

Big Walk - Release Date Announcement

Cairn - Launch Trailer

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire | Official Launch Trailer

Prove You're Human - Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil Requiem - Evil Has Always Had A Name

Best Gaming Hardware

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE

Razer Viper V4 Pro

Secretlab ATLAS

Sony INZONE M10S II

Steam Controller

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II

Best Indie Game

Big Walk

Denshattack!

Esoteric Ebb

Mixtape

Mouse: P.I. for Hire

Order of the Sinking Star

REANIMAL

Sovereign Tower

Titanium Court

Valheim

Best Indie Game - Self-published

Cairn

Fields of Mistria

MECCHA CHAMELEON

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Phonopolis

Rhythm Doctor

The Incident at Galley House

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors

Best Lead Performer

Aaron Paul - Robert Robertson III, Dispatch

Angela Sant'Albano - Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem

Anna Demetriou - Sophia, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Liam McIntyre - Wolverine, Marvel's Wolverine

Patrick Gibson - James Bond, 007 First Light

Will de Renzy-Martin - Coen, The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Supporting Performer

Frankie Kevich - Zoe de Vera, Control Resonant

Grace Saif - Diana, Pragamata

Lennie James - John Greenway, 007 First Light

Terry O'Quinn - Richard, Silent Hill: Townfall

Troy Baker - Nathaniel Essex, Marvel's Wolverine

Vic Michaelis - Runa Blask, Star Wars Zero Company

Best Multiplayer Game

ARC Raiders

Big Walk

Marathon

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

MECCHA CHAMELEON

Valheim

Best Remake / Remaster

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Gothic 1 Remake

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2

Star Fox

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Best Soundtrack

007 First Light

Crimson Desert

Dispatch

Lumines Arise

Mewgenics

Mixtape

Best Storytelling

007 First Light

Dispatch

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Silent Hill: Townfall

The Blood of Dawnwalker

ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies

Best Visual Design

Control Resonant

Forza Horizon 6

Orbitals

Phonopolis

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Saros

Most Wanted Game

Alien: Isolation 2

ANANTA

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

EXODUS

Fable

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

God of War Laufey

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Kingdom Hearts 5

METRO 2039

NO LAW

Persona 6

Resident Evil Veronica

STRANGER THAN HEAVEN

Stuntman: Hollywood

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Witcher 4

Tides of Annihilation

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

Still Playing - Mobile

Balatro

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

MARVEL SNAP

MONOPOLY GO!

NTE: Neverness to Everness

Old School RuneScape

Pokémon GO

Roblox

Sky: Children of the Light

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile

Wuthering Waves

Still Playing - PC & Console

Apex Legends

Fortnite

GTA Online

HELLDIVERS 2

HITMAN World of Assassination

Minecraft

No Man's Sky

Palworld

The Elder Scrolls Online

Warframe

World of Warcraft

Call of Duty: Warzone

Studio of the Year

CAPCOM

Frogwares

House House

IO Interactive

Nintendo EPD

SQUARE ENIX