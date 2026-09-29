Featuring a host of our favorite games from this year and 2 of our favorite gaming devices, you can now place your votes for the best in gaming in the Golden Joystick Awards 2026
Voting will remain open until October 23
- The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 nominations have been announced
- Voting is open now until October 23, with winners to be revealed on November 11
- The nominations include some of our favorite games of the year, including Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light
The nominees for the 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards have been officially announced across 21 categories, with games like Resident Evil Requiem, Big Walk, and 007 First Light leading nominations.
Public voting is now live and will remain open until October 23 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 0:00am BST. Fans can vote for their favourite games of 2026 in 21 categories, including Console Game of the Year, PC Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game, and more.
Winners will be revealed during the ceremony on November 11, with the Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist to be announced on October 26.
"With the hugely-anticipated GTA 6 set to launch a week after our live show, the 44th annual Golden Joystick Awards is delighted to share its most diverse and creative nominees line-up yet," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of Golden Joystick Awards at Future.
"Indie hits Big Walk, Dispatch and Mina the Hollower sit alongside AAA blockbusters such as 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6 and Resident Evil Requiem. This year, no single game dominates the field, this is one of our most open and unpredictable years yet - making your vote more influential than ever in deciding our winners. We’re thrilled to debut a new look for the Golden Joystick Awards, embracing the iconic joystick trophy that traces all the way back to our inception in 1983. Gaming has changed so much in the following 43 years, but not the creativity and determination of those who sacrifice so much to share the games we love so much."
The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 - Nominations
Console Game of the Year
- 007 First Light
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
- Forza Horizon 6
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nioh 3
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Pokémon Pokopia
- PRAGMATA
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Saros
PC Game of the Year
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- Big Walk
- Crimson Desert
- Escape from Tarkov
- Esoteric Ebb
- MECCHA CHAMELEON
- Mewgenics
- Order of the Sinking Star
- Star Wars Zero Company
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Valheim
Best Audio Design
- Big Walk
- Marathon
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
- SAROS
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Best Early Access Game
- Dead as Disco
- MENACE
- skate.
- Slay the Spire 2
- Subnautica 2
- WARDOGS
Best Game Adaptation
- Devil May Cry (Season 2)
- Exit 8
- Fallout (Season 2)
- Iron Lung
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
Best Game Expansion
- Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
- DAVE THE DIVER - In the Jungle Content Pack
- DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations
- Quake: Dawn of the Machine
- The Alters: Last Variable
- World of Warcraft: Midnight
Best Game Trailer
- Battlefield 6 x Top Gun: Carrier Strike Cinematic Trailer
- Big Walk - Release Date Announcement
- Cairn - Launch Trailer
- MOUSE: P.I. For Hire | Official Launch Trailer
- Prove You're Human - Announcement Trailer
- Resident Evil Requiem - Evil Has Always Had A Name
Best Gaming Hardware
- Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE
- Razer Viper V4 Pro
- Secretlab ATLAS
- Sony INZONE M10S II
- Steam Controller
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II
Best Indie Game
- Big Walk
- Denshattack!
- Esoteric Ebb
- Mixtape
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- Order of the Sinking Star
- REANIMAL
- Sovereign Tower
- Titanium Court
- Valheim
Best Indie Game - Self-published
- Cairn
- Fields of Mistria
- MECCHA CHAMELEON
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
- Perfect Tides: Station to Station
- Phonopolis
- Rhythm Doctor
- The Incident at Galley House
- Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors
Best Lead Performer
- Aaron Paul - Robert Robertson III, Dispatch
- Angela Sant'Albano - Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem
- Anna Demetriou - Sophia, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- Liam McIntyre - Wolverine, Marvel's Wolverine
- Patrick Gibson - James Bond, 007 First Light
- Will de Renzy-Martin - Coen, The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Supporting Performer
- Frankie Kevich - Zoe de Vera, Control Resonant
- Grace Saif - Diana, Pragamata
- Lennie James - John Greenway, 007 First Light
- Terry O'Quinn - Richard, Silent Hill: Townfall
- Troy Baker - Nathaniel Essex, Marvel's Wolverine
- Vic Michaelis - Runa Blask, Star Wars Zero Company
Best Multiplayer Game
- ARC Raiders
- Big Walk
- Marathon
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls
- MECCHA CHAMELEON
- Valheim
Best Remake / Remaster
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Gothic 1 Remake
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2
- Star Fox
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Best Soundtrack
- 007 First Light
- Crimson Desert
- Dispatch
- Lumines Arise
- Mewgenics
- Mixtape
Best Storytelling
- 007 First Light
- Dispatch
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Silent Hill: Townfall
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies
Best Visual Design
- Control Resonant
- Forza Horizon 6
- Orbitals
- Phonopolis
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- Saros
Most Wanted Game
- Alien: Isolation 2
- ANANTA
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- EXODUS
- Fable
- Final Fantasy 7 Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Kingdom Hearts 5
- METRO 2039
- NO LAW
- Persona 6
- Resident Evil Veronica
- STRANGER THAN HEAVEN
- Stuntman: Hollywood
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- The Witcher 4
- Tides of Annihilation
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- Total War: Warhammer 40,000
Still Playing - Mobile
- Balatro
- Genshin Impact
- Honkai: Star Rail
- MARVEL SNAP
- MONOPOLY GO!
- NTE: Neverness to Everness
- Old School RuneScape
- Pokémon GO
- Roblox
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile
- Wuthering Waves
Still Playing - PC & Console
- Apex Legends
- Fortnite
- GTA Online
- HELLDIVERS 2
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Minecraft
- No Man's Sky
- Palworld
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Warframe
- World of Warcraft
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Studio of the Year
- CAPCOM
- Frogwares
- House House
- IO Interactive
- Nintendo EPD
- SQUARE ENIX
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➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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