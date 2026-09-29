Kubb has built a custom mini PC to order for a customer in Europe

It's a Kubb Fanless made from 24-carat gold

The value is reportedly $1.7 million, which isn't surprising given that the chassis is 13kg of solid gold

Think PCs are getting too pricey due to the RAM crisis? That's clearly true, but if you thought a top-end computer (with the likes of an RTX 5090 GPU) was getting ridiculously costly, it's nothing compared to this fanless rig which is fashioned from pure gold.

FanlessTech flagged up the PC from Kubb (via VideoCardz), a European manufacturer that specializes in fancy mini PCs. This take on the Kubb Fanless, a 120mm cube with no active cooling (fans), so it's silent, is made from 24-carat gold, rather than the aluminum that would normally be used for this model.

The gold version, which was built to order for a (presumably wealthy) customer, reportedly weighs 13kg (over six times the weight of the aluminum chassis), but the price tag is the real eye-opener here, as the PC runs to around $1.7 million (or £1.3 million / AU$2.4 million). Essentially the value of its weight in gold, of course.

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As for the spec, the Kubb Fanless normally offers options of up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H or AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 CPU with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, although it's entirely possible that the buyer may have upped the spec with a custom request here.

Analysis: worth its weight in gold

(Image credit: FanlessTech / Kubb)

What's interesting is that as FanlessTech points out, gold is a good material to make a fanless PC from due to its heat transference properties. Indeed, it offers around a 30% better level of thermal conductivity than aluminum, so you're actually getting much improved passive cooling here — for a price (and a half).

While this might appear to be an outlandish extravagance on the face of it, the other way to look at this solid-gold take on the Kubb Fanless is that it's an investment, in the same way as buying gold bars. The price of this precious metal has risen sharply since the pandemic, and I'm guessing the wealthy buyer has that in mind with this purchase — as well as showing off. (Don't take any of this as investment advice, I hasten to add — it certainly isn't offered as such.)

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