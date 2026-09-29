Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann says "a couple of very exciting" The Last of Us projects are in the works

He says the games will expand the canon of The Last of Us beyond the first two games

Druckmann adds that work on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is proceeding, and the studio will do a "full reveal" in 2027

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed the studio is working on more games to expand the world of The Last of Us.

To close out this year's The Last of Us Day, Druckmann shared new insight into the studio's current projects, including Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and what's next for The Last of Us.

In a blog post, The Last of Us Part 2 director revealed that two new The Last of Us projects are in early development, saying Naughty Dog hopes to "expand the canon" of the first two games.

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"Since Grounded II, we’ve talked about the possibility of telling more stories in the world of The Last of Us," Druckmann said. "We have a couple of very exciting new projects in very early stages – so we can’t say much about them at this point. I will tell you that both projects will expand the canon of The Last of Us beyond Part 1 and Part 2.

"The world of The Last of Us means a great deal to us, and we wouldn’t return to it unless we had something meaningful to say. We believe these stories are worth telling."

As for Intergalactic, which was revealed almost two years ago, Druckmann said the development team is "heads down on what is shaping up to be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious game yet."

"There’s an electricity around the studio right now as all the pieces come together, and we’re stoked to finally unveil Intergalactic in all its glory. But...we need to cook for just a little bit longer," he said.

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Druckmann said the team will remain quiet for the rest of 2026, but in 2027, it will "fully reveal" the game and give fans "a proper look."

"We know it’s been a long time since we’ve had much to share with you. We don’t take your continued support for granted," he added. "We’re working incredibly hard to make something worthy of your patience. Until then…Endure & Survive!"