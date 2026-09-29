Home puts chats, delegated work, and Office documents inside one interface

Code lets non-programmers describe software and have Copilot build it

Autopilot can continue recurring work without waiting for another instruction

Microsoft has introduced a redesigned version of its Copilot AI platform which claims to combine chat, delegated work, and coding tools into a unified application experience for users.

The company says the update is meant to let individuals and organizations scale artificial intelligence across everyday tasks and long-term projects.

Three new capabilities anchor this release, including Home, Code and Autopilot, each aimed at a different kind of work.

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Home brings Chat and Cowork together

The Home tool brings together two existing modes, Chat for quick questions and Cowork for tasks users delegate entirely, under one shared starting point.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now operate inside this same interface, letting users draft documents, budgets, and presentations without switching applications.

In these documents, Copilot is now grounded in Fabric IQ, pulling context from more than 20 million semantic models built in Power BI.

Edits made by colleagues or by the assistant itself appear in real time, so progress stays synchronized across a shared file.

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A new plugin registry will let organizations manage Microsoft, partner and custom-built plugins from one central catalog starting this month.

Independent developers and partners can also publish plugins once for use across multiple Copilot surfaces under the new registry arrangement.

The Code tool allows non-programmers to describe an app, tracker or dashboard in plain language and have it built automatically.

This feature runs on the same underlying technology used in GitHub Copilot and can be hosted within a company's own systems.

Autopilot operates without constant prompting

Autopilot, the third addition, is a persistent agent capable of completing recurring work without needing a new instruction each time.

It can run supplier reviews or similar multi-step processes, build schedules, contact stakeholders, and follow up on outstanding items independently.

Because it operates continuously in the cloud, work can continue late at night or whenever a person's attention shifts elsewhere.

A related feature called Today, entering private preview in October, will summarize missed messages and pending tasks across mail and chat.

Microsoft is also tying spending controls to these tools through a system it calls FinOps for AI, letting administrators track usage.

Administrators can set spending limits, approve credit requests and restrict which AI models different teams are permitted to use each month.

Everyday tasks like quick answers or first drafts run on a fixed-price subscription, while agentic features use usage-based billing.

Code, Cowork and Autopilot all fall under this usage-based pricing model, alongside frontier models Microsoft refers to as Astra and Fable.

Home and Code are set to roll out through Microsoft's Frontier program within weeks, and Autopilot enters private preview by month's end.

Microsoft has not released independent data showing how widely the three features are being adopted, how accurate they are, or how much time they actually save.

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