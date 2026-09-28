Logitech G has just released a new microphone for gaming and streaming

The Yeti 2 is a successor to the legendary Blue Yeti

It has a wealth of new features and a color screen

Logitech G has just launched the Yeti 2, a new streaming microphone designed to be an all-in-one solution for content creators.

The first Yeti launched back in 2009 and quickly became something of a legend in the streaming space. It was relatively affordable and offered good plug-and-play performance for the time, making it one of the easiest-to-use and best microphones for streaming for many starting out in content creation.

Originally manufactured by Blue Microphones, the brand was bought by Logitech in 2023 and gradually folded into the Logitech G portfolio. Despite this, that old model still continues to be made and remains a popular choice.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The Yeti 2 looks to take everything that people loved about its predecessor and overhaul it with modern technology and a wealth of new features.

It keeps the same iconic pill shape and overall aesthetic, now housing a redesigned array with three capsules.

(Image credit: Logitech)

There's a new 1.3-inch screen too, which can be used to keep track of key settings like gain or pickup pattern. It can also be set to display a cute animated mascot with an expression that changes when you're too loud or too quiet.

The default option is naturally a cute pixel-art yeti, but there are plenty of other pre-set characters to choose from, and even the option to upload images to create your own.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Senior global product marketing manager SM tells me that making the Yeti 2 easy to use was a key priority for Logitech G, something apparent in its feature set. It includes an adjustable AI-powered denoiser to cut out background sounds,

This runs locally on the microphone, without the need for any PC software.

There's also now a proximity sensor built into the mic (which SM is very keen to stress is not the same as a camera) in order to track the position of your face and distance from the mic. This adapts everything from pickup pattern to EQ and gain automatically in real time, on paper making that you always sound as good as possible with minimal tweaking.

All of this comes in at just $159.99 / £139.99 / AU$249.95 — handily undercutting premium alternatives like the SteelSeries Alias or Shure MV7+.