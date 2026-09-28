A legendary streaming microphone is back after 17 years — the Yeti 2 has new AI-powered features and a built-in screen
The Yeti returns
- Logitech G has just released a new microphone for gaming and streaming
- The Yeti 2 is a successor to the legendary Blue Yeti
- It has a wealth of new features and a color screen
Logitech G has just launched the Yeti 2, a new streaming microphone designed to be an all-in-one solution for content creators.
The first Yeti launched back in 2009 and quickly became something of a legend in the streaming space. It was relatively affordable and offered good plug-and-play performance for the time, making it one of the easiest-to-use and best microphones for streaming for many starting out in content creation.
Originally manufactured by Blue Microphones, the brand was bought by Logitech in 2023 and gradually folded into the Logitech G portfolio. Despite this, that old model still continues to be made and remains a popular choice.
The Yeti 2 looks to take everything that people loved about its predecessor and overhaul it with modern technology and a wealth of new features.
It keeps the same iconic pill shape and overall aesthetic, now housing a redesigned array with three capsules.
There's a new 1.3-inch screen too, which can be used to keep track of key settings like gain or pickup pattern. It can also be set to display a cute animated mascot with an expression that changes when you're too loud or too quiet.
The default option is naturally a cute pixel-art yeti, but there are plenty of other pre-set characters to choose from, and even the option to upload images to create your own.
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Senior global product marketing manager SM tells me that making the Yeti 2 easy to use was a key priority for Logitech G, something apparent in its feature set. It includes an adjustable AI-powered denoiser to cut out background sounds,
This runs locally on the microphone, without the need for any PC software.
There's also now a proximity sensor built into the mic (which SM is very keen to stress is not the same as a camera) in order to track the position of your face and distance from the mic. This adapts everything from pickup pattern to EQ and gain automatically in real time, on paper making that you always sound as good as possible with minimal tweaking.
All of this comes in at just $159.99 / £139.99 / AU$249.95 — handily undercutting premium alternatives like the SteelSeries Alias or Shure MV7+.
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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