Multiple Reddit threads have highlighted issues with iOS 27

Some users say their screens are sometimes unresponsive, while others report slow and jittery performance

Some possible fixes have been suggested, though these aren't ideal solutions

While iOS 27 has generally been well received, no update is perfect, and some users are reporting that, since downloading the latest software, they’re experiencing performance issues.

Across multiple Reddit threads, there are reports of unresponsive touchscreens and slowness or stuttering. It’s unclear how widespread these issues are, but in the case of unresponsive screens, users are reporting it can happen on almost any part of the interface, while the slow or stuttery performance is most often exhibited when swiping or switching screens.

However, a few possible solutions have also been presented. One user has reported that restarting their phone fixes an unresponsive screen (at least temporarily), while another has said that when their apps freeze, they can unfreeze them by switching to the home screen and then back to the frozen app.

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As for slowness and jittery animations, one Redditor found that having too many app icons on your home screens can cause a stuttery launch animation, so reducing the number of apps on each screen might help.

You might have to wait for a proper fix

iOS 27 on an iPhone (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Still, these all seem to be either temporary solutions or ones that restrict how you customize your phone, so they’re not ideal.

More long-term, it’s possible that things will settle down on their own after the initial post-update system-wide indexing is complete. Failing that, if you’re affected by these issues, you might have to wait for the next iOS update for a proper fix, as hopefully Apple will address it there.

And if you haven’t updated to iOS 27 yet, you might want to consider holding off until it’s clearer how widespread these issues are — though usually bugs like these only affect a minority of users, so the risk probably isn’t too high.

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There’s certainly plenty of good stuff in iOS 27 too, including the long-awaited AI overhaul for Siri, so hopefully these teething issues don’t last long.

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