NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, September 28 (game #939)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, September 27 (game #938).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #939) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A form of art

NYT Strands today (game #939) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TALES

SPOT

TONE

SUGAR

BRAG

POSTAL

NYT Strands today (game #939) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #939) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 3rd column • Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #939) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #939, are…

WOOD

CLAY

GLASS

SOAPSTONE

BRONZE

MARBLE

SPANGRAM: SCULPTURE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Some NYT crossover here, as yesterday we had a Sculpture Media category in Connections — although plaster was missing from that particular group of four.

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Regardless, it still took me a while to realize that we were looking for materials, a failing that’s highlighted by the fact that I had both soap and stone in my list of non-game words before realizing that SOAPSTONE was a thing.

Anyway, this poor piece of gameplay aside this was a relatively easy search and a nice start to the week.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, September 27, game #938)

SUNSCREEN

MOISTURIZER

CLEANSER

SERUM

TONER

SPANGRAM: BEAUTYCARE