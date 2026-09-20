NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, September 21 (game #932)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, September 20 (game #931).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #932) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s back!

NYT Strands today (game #932) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CAUSING

STAR

GRUNT

RING

DARK

RETURN

NYT Strands today (game #932) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #932) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 2nd row • Last side: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #932) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #932, are…

NEON

LYCRA

GRUNGE

SCRUNCHIES

TRACKSUITS

SPANGRAM: NINETIESTREND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

This one took me a while and a couple of hints to make any progress.

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As someone who lived through the 1990s I really should have found this easier, but even though I was certain of the theme after getting LYCRA (I still have nightmares about a colleague who turned up to work in cycling shorts) I struggled to think of anything else that could be linked to the decade.

Thinking about plaid shirts and Teen Spirit help me get GRUNGE, but the remaining two words took me an embarrassingly long time.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, September 20, game #931)

BOAST

BRAG

FLEX

GLOAT

STRUT

BLUSTER

POSTURE

SPANGRAM: GRANDIOSITY