NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 21 (game #1198)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 20 (game #1197).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1198) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMPOSE

CHECK

FLY

BEET

BRAH

WORM

SPAM

MATE

CASTLE

CHUM

VIVA

SENT

CHOP

CAPTURE

DRAFTS

SPINNER

NYT Connections today (game #1198) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Messaging tabs

Messaging tabs GREEN: Used in angling

Used in angling BLUE: Words relevant to board game

Words relevant to board game PURPLE: Classical open

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1198) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EMAIL BUTTONS

EMAIL BUTTONS GREEN: WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH

WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH BLUE: CHESS VERBS

CHESS VERBS PURPLE: STARTS OF COMPOSERS' NAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1198) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1198, are…

YELLOW: EMAIL BUTTONS: COMPOSE, DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM

COMPOSE, DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM GREEN: WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH: CHUM, FLY, SPINNER, WORM

CHUM, FLY, SPINNER, WORM BLUE: CHESS VERBS: CAPTURE, CASTLE, CHECK, MATE

CAPTURE, CASTLE, CHECK, MATE PURPLE: STARTS OF COMPOSERS' NAMES: BEET, BRAH, CHOP, VIVA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I came close to creating a group containing BRAH, MATE, and CHUM but stopped myself after failing to find a fourth tile of friendship slang.

CHUM, I then decided, must have something to do with fishing — a thought triggered by salty sea dog QUINT in the classic Spielberg movie Jaws and his bucket of CHUM.

EMAIL BUTTONS, meanwhile, contained four words that you see nearly every day of your working life but blank out for that very reason; somehow I was able to force myself to link COMPOSE, DRAFTS, SENT, and SPAM.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, September 20, 2026, game #1197)

YELLOW: ROUND FLAT THINGS: BLU-RAY, COASTER, SAND DOLLAR, TORTILLA

BLU-RAY, COASTER, SAND DOLLAR, TORTILLA GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH KENTUCKY: BLUEGRASS, BOURBON, DERBY, FRIED CHICKEN

BLUEGRASS, BOURBON, DERBY, FRIED CHICKEN BLUE: VAMPIRE MOVIES: BLADE, NEAR DARK, SINNERS, TWILIGHT

BLADE, NEAR DARK, SINNERS, TWILIGHT PURPLE: _____BOARDS YOU RIDE ON: HOVER, SKATE, SNOW, SURF