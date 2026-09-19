NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 20 (game #1197)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 19 (game #1196).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1197) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TWILIGHT

SNOW

TORTILLA

SKATE

DERBY

FRIED CHICKEN

COASTER

HOVER

BLADE

BLU-RAY

BLUEGRASS

SAND DOLLAR

NEAR DARK

BOURBON

SURF

SINNERS

NYT Connections today (game #1197) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Circular items

Circular items GREEN: Connected to a southern state

Connected to a southern state BLUE: Bloodsucking films

Bloodsucking films PURPLE: Add a word the rhymes with “chord”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1197) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ROUND FLAT THINGS

ROUND FLAT THINGS GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH KENTUCKY

ASSOCIATED WITH KENTUCKY BLUE: VAMPIRE MOVIES

VAMPIRE MOVIES PURPLE: _____BOARDS YOU RIDE ON

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1197) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1197, are…

YELLOW: ROUND FLAT THINGS: BLU-RAY, COASTER, SAND DOLLAR, TORTILLA

BLU-RAY, COASTER, SAND DOLLAR, TORTILLA GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH KENTUCKY: BLUEGRASS, BOURBON, DERBY, FRIED CHICKEN

BLUEGRASS, BOURBON, DERBY, FRIED CHICKEN BLUE: VAMPIRE MOVIES: BLADE, NEAR DARK, SINNERS, TWILIGHT

BLADE, NEAR DARK, SINNERS, TWILIGHT PURPLE: _____BOARDS YOU RIDE ON: HOVER, SKATE, SNOW, SURF

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I would like to propose a new Connections achievement badge: Yellow First.

I know it doesn’t happen by design but, for me at least, it’s also quite rare that I haven’t managed to spot the so-called easiest group of the game — although today I think any group could have been classified as a yellow on any other day.

There is also the fact that the only thing I was unfamiliar with, SAND DOLLAR, was one of the tiles in ROUND FLAT THINGS. My excuse is that we don’t have this type of urchin in the UK — in my ignorance I thought it was something to do with Las Vegas casinos.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, September 19, 2026, game #1196)

YELLOW: WIDEN ONE'S SCOPE: BRANCH OUT, DIVERSIFY, EXPAND, GROW

BRANCH OUT, DIVERSIFY, EXPAND, GROW GREEN: FEATURES OF A KID'S DRAWING: HOUSE, STICK FIGURE, SUN, TREE

HOUSE, STICK FIGURE, SUN, TREE BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH SWINGING LONDON IN THE 1960S: CARNABY STREET, MINISKIRT, MOD, TWIGGY

CARNABY STREET, MINISKIRT, MOD, TWIGGY PURPLE: STARTING WITH ABBREVIATED MATH FUNCTIONS: COS LETTUCE, LOG CABIN, SIN CITY, TAN LINE