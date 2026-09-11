NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 12 (game #1189)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 11 (game #1188).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1189) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TURN SIGNAL

WEATHER

POSTER

BUMPER STICKER

VANITY PLATE

CURSOR

SPOILER

TROLL

SMOKE DETECTOR

FUZZY DICE

SPAMMER

NERD

RED

EYELIDS

HOOD ORNAMENT

LURKER

NYT Connections today (game #1189) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Vehicle adornments

Vehicle adornments GREEN: Chatroom characters

Chatroom characters BLUE: Flickering on and off

Flickering on and off PURPLE: Add a word that means “be aware”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1189) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WAYS TO PERSONALIZE A CAR

WAYS TO PERSONALIZE A CAR GREEN: PEOPLE IN AN ONLINE FORUM

PEOPLE IN AN ONLINE FORUM BLUE: THINGS THAT BLINK

THINGS THAT BLINK PURPLE: ______ ALERT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1189) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1189, are…

YELLOW: WAYS TO PERSONALIZE A CAR: BUMPER STICKER, FUZZY DICE, HOOD ORNAMENT, VANITY PLATE

BUMPER STICKER, FUZZY DICE, HOOD ORNAMENT, VANITY PLATE GREEN: PEOPLE IN AN ONLINE FORUM: LURKER, POSTER, SPAMMER, TROLL

LURKER, POSTER, SPAMMER, TROLL BLUE: THINGS THAT BLINK: CURSOR, EYELIDS, SMOKE DETECTOR, TURN SIGNAL

CURSOR, EYELIDS, SMOKE DETECTOR, TURN SIGNAL PURPLE: ______ ALERT: NERD, RED, SPOILER, WEATHER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I missed the chance of completing the groups in difficulty order (yellow-green-blue-purple) by getting ___ ALERT ahead of THINGS THAT BLINK, but this was already a far from perfect game.

My two mistakes were logical, in my mind, as I tried SPOILER for both WAYS TO PERSONALIZE A CAR and PEOPLE IN AN ONLINE FORUM.

Speaking of bumper stickers, I recently spotted a niche one at a music festival that featured a picture of David Byrne with a speech bubble saying “How do I work this?” and “How did I get here?” and the legend “Keep honking — I have found myself behind the wheel of a large automobile” — lyrics from the Talking Heads classic Once in a Lifetime.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, September 11, 2026, game #1188)

YELLOW: PEOPLE HIRED FOR AN EVENT: BAND, FLORIST, PHOTOGRAPHER, PLANNER

BAND, FLORIST, PHOTOGRAPHER, PLANNER GREEN: INTERNALIZE: ABSORB, DIGEST, PROCESS, TAKE IN

ABSORB, DIGEST, PROCESS, TAKE IN BLUE: WAYS TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE: EXERCISE, JOURNAL, MEDITATE, UNPLUG

EXERCISE, JOURNAL, MEDITATE, UNPLUG PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE PUSHED METAPHORICALLY: AGENDA, ENVELOPE, LIMITS, LUCK