NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, September 12 (game #923)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, September 11 (game #922).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #923) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Don’t obsess

NYT Strands today (game #923) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

EACH

STEED

BEAR

GONE

GUNGE

TRIFLE

LIFE

NYT Strands today (game #923) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #923) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #923) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #923, are…

LIBERATE

FREE

RELEASE

DETACH

UNLOOSE

SPANGRAM: LETITGO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I didn’t understand today’s theme at first and even after spotting LIBERATE I still needed a hint (FREE) before I finally got going.

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I first heard of the phrase LETITGO in the 1990s, when a Buddhist rapper explained the concept to me and how it had helped them deal with fame and pressure.

Initially, I’d thought it was about possessions rather than feelings, but it’s a philosophy I adhere to in the main. That said, in my opinion, certain people in the world deserve all the negative energy we can fire in their direction — letting it go would just be letting them off the hook.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, September 11, game #922)

BRIDGE

BARGE

SHIP

DOCK

PIER

LIGHTHOUSE

SPANGRAM: ONTHEWATERFRONT