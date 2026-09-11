TechRadar's new privacy newsletter is out — read Leave No Trace issue #2 now

The second issue of TechRadar's privacy newsletter, Leave No Trace, is now live.

Last week, TechRadar's VPN and Security team launched Leave No Trace with a clear goal: to warn about the companies and governments that put our online freedoms at risk, and to shed light on the people fighting back.

To do so, Issue #2 retraced the fall of Autistici/Inventati (A/I), an Italian volunteer-run tech collective. For a quarter of a century, A/I has supplied a non-commercial, privacy-first communications infrastructure alternative to Big Tech to thousands of users worldwide — until last Sunday, when a US terror designation brought its mission to an end.

What could look like yet another story of censorship and politics, the fall of the A/I Collective actually reveals a deeper lesson for the future of digital rights and the open web.

LNT #2 also features stories on age verification in Utah, a massive passport database leak, an investigation into the vulnerability of a popular travel app, and more.

(Image credit: Future)

Leave No Trace — A weekly newsletter on digital privacy and online surveillance.

Leave No Trace investigates the companies and governments putting our digital freedom at risk — and the people fighting back.

📩 Subscribe now to get every edition delivered to your inbox every Friday.

What you can expect from Leave No Trace newsletter

Leave No Trace is a weekly briefing on the most important digital privacy stories from the last seven days. It is a complete read in its own right, with the whole stories delivered right to your inbox. There's no need to click through, unless you want a deeper dive into the details.

We bring you exclusive, behind-the-scenes analysis of the struggle between privacy advocates and anti-encryption legislation; curated news from our team and from around the web; and hands-on findings from testing of VPNs and other privacy tools designed to keep you safe online.

You can expect analysis on how companies and governments abuse our online privacy, advice on how to stay one step ahead of surveillance, and features on the groups and figures in the movement that's fighting back.

In case you missed it, issue #1 brought the lens to Meta smart glasses and the rise of surveillance chic, asking whether the loss of public privacy is an inevitable trade-off in the name of convenience, or whether there's still time to do something about it.

If you are interested in knowing more, remember to sign up to Leave No Trace today.