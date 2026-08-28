Millions of VPN users in the US are inadvertently putting their privacy at risk, Proton warns

Proton found 85% of VPNs on US app stores contain hidden trackers

64 of these apps actively track physical GPS locations

Millions of US downloads are tied to apps funneling data to foreign entities

Millions of Americans use virtual private networks to shield their internet activity from prying eyes. But a massive new study reveals that many of the most popular privacy apps are doing the exact opposite.

According to Proton VPN's latest report, a staggering 85% of mobile VPN apps available on US app stores contain trackers designed to collect and share your data.

Instead of securing your connection, these rogue apps harvest incredibly sensitive information. This includes your unique device IDs, device models, network types, and mobile carrier data.

If you are on the hunt for the best VPN, this data serves as a harsh reminder that not all privacy tools are created equal. In June 2026 alone, Google and Apple allowed these suspect VPNs to be downloaded more than 13.2 million times.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

The popular privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, extra security features, and has servers in 145 countries around the world (including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle), which makes it excellent for streaming and torrenting. While Proton VPN Free is a secure and capable service, premium users have access to the full powerhouse starting at the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

The hidden foreign ownership problem

Proton’s research team analyzed more than 7,000 mobile VPN apps worldwide to uncover these privacy violations. Zooming in on the US market, they found that 64 out of the 390 available VPNs appeared to be owned by Chinese companies.

Worse still, the report says that 31 of those services actively conceal their true ownership behind shell companies based in places like Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UK. These Chinese-owned apps are incredibly popular, racking up more than 3 million US downloads in a single month.

Proton also found that VPN apps that funnel tracker data back to companies in Israel accounted for 2.6 million US downloads. Meanwhile, apps containing trackers sending data to China and Russia hit 1.5 million and 1.4 million downloads, respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

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Location tracking and the worst offenders

Proton's researchers discovered that, in what Crawford deems "the ultimate act of betrayal," 64 VPN apps are actively tracking users' physical locations using GPS and other geolocation data.

This essentially builds a real-time map of your physical movements, completely shattering your anonymity. "Anyone with access to this data can see if you are at a protest or meeting with a journalist, lawyer, or source, and ultimately share that information with law enforcement or intelligence services," said Crawford.

Apps flagged for this behavior include popular services such as VPN Proxy Master, VPN-Fast VPN Super, and X-VPN. Together, these 64 location-tracking apps accounted for more than 3 million US downloads in June alone, representing roughly 20% of all VPN downloads in Proton's dataset.

TechRadar contacted the named providers for comments, but we were still waiting for a response at the time of publication.

You install a VPN to stop companies tracking you.We investigated 7,000+ mobile VPN apps - the results should concern anyone who uses a VPN for privacy: hidden ownership, advertising trackers, apps collecting users’ physical location.Findings here:https://t.co/u00k6s3Gj5 pic.twitter.com/0xgDJN8ge3August 27, 2026

David Peterson, Proton VPN General Manager, feels strongly that people looking to protect their privacy have the right to make an informed choice.

"People have the right to know if their personal information is being shared by their VPN, and with whom," he told TechRadar.

That's why Proton's deeper investigations into VPNs with a significant number of downloads are only at the beginning.

Peterson confirms to TechRadar that the team is currently tracking 7,500 VPNs. "We have data sets for the UK, France, and Germany, which we are looking to publish in the near future," he added.

How to stay safe in a sea of shady apps

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen major app stores flooded with dangerous software. TechRadar has previously reported on how Apple and Google are hosting hundreds of dangerous VPN links.

We also recently uncovered how thousands of iOS and Android VPNs are hiding behind fake websites and useless privacy policies.

To protect yourself, completely avoid free, ad-supported mobile VPNs from unknown developers. If a service is entirely free, there is a very high chance your data is the product being sold.

Always stick to reputable providers with transparent ownership. Look for VPNs that undergo strict, independent security audits to verify their no-logs claims, ensuring your browsing data remains entirely your own.

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