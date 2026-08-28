GTA 6 will be a massive game and Rockstar's longest yet, as the studio confirms it can take up to 80 hours to beat
GTA 6 is bigger than GTA 5 in every way
- Grand Theft Auto 6 can take up to 80 hours to beat
- Rob Nelson, the head of development, says it took him 80 hours, including the main story and some "optional goals with narrative ramifications," to complete the game
- This makes GTA 6 Rockstar's longest game yet
I hope Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have booked enough time off work, because the game will take up to 80 hours to beat, and that's just the main story.
In a new interview with The New York Times, Rob Nelson, the head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, revealed that his playthrough took 80 hours to finish, including the main story and some "optional goals with narrative ramifications."
Though we don't know what these "optional goals" are, they sound like side quests that affect the story's outcome, such as personal missions that could pertain to either Lucia or Jason.
This means the game can take up to 100 hours, possibly more, if players want to spend time exploring Leonida and Vice City, engaging in interactive activities, completing side missions, and messing around in the vast open world.
"I hope that there will be people that want to get up, have a cup of coffee, shower, get dressed, go out for a little exercise," Nelson said. "Interact with some people, explore, maybe get into some trouble. Rob some places, make some money."
For context, GTA 5's story takes around 30 hours to beat, while Red Dead Redemption 2 can take up to 60 hours. This makes GTA 6 Rockstar's biggest and longest game yet.
GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, and Rockstar has confirmed that it will run at 30fps on consoles at launch.
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If you missed out on the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look premiere, here are 16 new GTA 6 details we learned, including new details about Jason and Lucia's romance system.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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