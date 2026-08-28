Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch at 30fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

Rockstar could reportedly add higher performance modes post-launch

The footage from the GTA 6 Extended Look was running on the base PS5, which means everything fans saw was 30fps

Grand Theft Auto 6 won't run at 60fps and will reportedly launch at 30fps on consoles, but Rockstar Games may add more performance modes later.

That's according to YouTuber Davy Jones, a content creator who recently visited Rockstar North to preview GTA 6. Jones reported that Rob Nelson, the head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, told him the game is currently running at 30fps on console during development.

Flow Games also interviewed Jones about his time at the studio (translated via Kotaku) and reported that performance could change post-launch.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"According to Rob Nelson, Lead Developer and Co-director at Rockstar North, during this development period, the consoles are running the game at 30 frames per second," the Flow Gams report reads.

"According to the director, it is still necessary to consult the technical team to determine if there will be a 60 FPS option at launch (or in the future). He also emphasizes that he does not currently have details on resolution and other technical qualities, such as the use of Ray Tracing, but the performance, for now, is 30 FPS."

For now, Rockstar also hasn't confirmed whether the game will run at 60fps on PS5 Pro.

Last night, the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look finally premiered and offered a deep dive into gameplay, cinematics, and co-protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The footage looks incredible and was confirmed to be running on the base PS5, and knowing what we do now, this means the extended look was also capped at 30fps.

As TechRadar Managing Editor Rob Dwiar puts it, "The amount of technical brilliance and sheer detail that will likely go into GTA 6 will surely translate into the amount of demand on a console’s GPU and CPU," which is why a 40fps mode on PS5 Pro would be perfect balance.

In case you missed it, here are the 16 new GTA 6 details learned from the big Extended Look, including an improved combat system, interactive gameplay mechanics, story hints, and more.

GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!