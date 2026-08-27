New GTA 6 details reveal a 'Bonnie and Clyde-type' narrative, life sim systems, and the ability to seamlessly swap between Jason and Lucia during gameplay
Jason has been revealed to be ex-military, and Lucia is an amateur fighter
- Grand Theft Auto 6 will let you play as both Jason and Lucia, or individually
- The game will also feature interactive systems that affect their weight and appearances
- Rockstar says that while these features will give players a lot of freedom, "these characters aren’t empty avatars that you can do whatever you want with"
New Grand Theft Auto 6 details have been revealed, giving fans a fresh idea of what to expect from the game's narrative and interactive gameplay systems.
In a massive interview with Dazed ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, Rockstar Games confirmed a ton of new details, mainly about the game's co-protagonists Jason, revealed to be ex-military, and Lucia, an amateur fighter.
One of the main features discussed was the character-swapping system, an iconic GTA feature that allows players to "choose to either play as a couple, or go off and cause chaos independently," according to Dazed.
One scenario described finds Jason driving around, with Lucia in the passenger seat scrolling on the in-game phone that houses usable social media apps; players can switch between them seamlessly while they're together, or explore and complete missions individually.
"When the job inevitably goes wrong and spirals into a car chase, the fluid system enables players to take the wheel in one moment, then fire on pursuers out of the passenger window the next," Dazed said.
GTA 6 is the first game with a romantic pair as the co-leads, and according to Rupert Humphries, senior vice president of narrative at Rockstar, players can expect "a Bonnie and Clyde-type narrative" at the game's center.
The game will also offer plenty of customization, from clothing, hairstyles, tattoos, makeup, vehicles, and more, and it seems like Rockstar is also implementing features from Red Dead Redemption 2 with life-sim interactive systems that will affect how Lucia and Jason look.
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For example, Jason and Lucia's weight can be affected by food, and "exercising visibly builds and tones their muscles." Additionally, if players let them spend a long time away from bed, on the run from police, or "on a multi-day bender," their appearances will take a toll.
While these features will give players a lot of freedom, both characters will still have complex identities within the story, with Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, explaining, "We want to enable as much self-expression as possible, without losing the essence of the characters."
He added, "The thing we love about this medium is the way these characters aren’t empty avatars that you can do whatever you want with. Their story becomes a journey you share with them."
GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. If you missed it, Netflix has confirmed the runtime for the upcoming extended look, and all footage shown will be captured on the base PlayStation 5.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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