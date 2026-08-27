Although Labor Day is still over a week away (September 7), Home Depot has launched its most anticipated sale. Home Depot's Labor Day sale is a customer favorite, thanks to savings on fall essentials and major appliances, plus clearance prices on summer items like patio furniture, grills, and outdoor tools.



• Shop Home Depot's full Labor Day sale



If you're looking for a new appliance, Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 in savings and free shipping on orders over $998 on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer also has record-low prices on patio furniture, grills, outdoor tools, and fire pits, so you can upgrade your outdoor space for fall.



Home Depot also has its popular Halloween decorations availabe, including the viral 12 FT Giant-Sized Skelly, which is currently in stock and available for $299.



Keep in mind that today's deals are a part of Home Depot's official Labor Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on Labor Day proper. You can also shop more early Labor Day sales further down the page.

Home Depot's 2026 Labor Day sale — my top picks

Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

Appliances are a Labor Day specialty, and right now Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 off major appliances. You can save big on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free delivery on orders over $998. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: up to $400 off patio furniture﻿

My favorite offer from Home Depot's Labor Day sale is on its best-selling patio furniture. You can score clearance prices on high-quality furniture, including sets of chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to $250 on lawn mowers

Home Depot's Labor Day sale offers a wide selection of lawn mowers, from push mowers to riding mowers, from brands like DeWalt and Ryobi, plus huge savings on trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: grills and accessories starting at $99

You can kick off the upcoming fall football season with a new grill at Home Depot's Labor Day sale. Find deals starting at just $99 on gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day Sale: up to 45% off select tools and accessories

You can save up to 45% on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, and you can score a free gift with select purchases. Read more Read less ▼

Home Depot Labor Day sale: storage solutions from $3

If you're still looking to get organized for the new school year, Home Depot's storage sale includes discounts on garage, closet, and laundry solutions, including containers, shelving, baskets, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales