Home Depot's long-awaited Labor Day sale is live — appliances, giant-sized skeletons, patio furniture, outdoor tools, and more
Up to 50% off savings sitewide
Although Labor Day is still over a week away (September 7), Home Depot has launched its most anticipated sale. Home Depot's Labor Day sale is a customer favorite, thanks to savings on fall essentials and major appliances, plus clearance prices on summer items like patio furniture, grills, and outdoor tools.
• Shop Home Depot's full Labor Day sale
If you're looking for a new appliance, Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 in savings and free shipping on orders over $998 on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer also has record-low prices on patio furniture, grills, outdoor tools, and fire pits, so you can upgrade your outdoor space for fall.
Home Depot also has its popular Halloween decorations availabe, including the viral 12 FT Giant-Sized Skelly, which is currently in stock and available for $299.
Keep in mind that today's deals are a part of Home Depot's official Labor Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on Labor Day proper. You can also shop more early Labor Day sales further down the page.
Home Depot's Labor Day sale — quick links
- Major Appliances: up to 40% off + free delivery
- Bath: 40% off bath vanities, faucets, toilets & more
- Grills: deals on grills & accessories from $99
- Halloween: outdoor & indoor decorations from $29.99
- Lawn mowers: up to $300 off riding and push mowers
- Outdoor power: $200 off blowers, trimmers & pressure washers
- Patio furniture: $500 off sectionals, chairs, and tables
- Storage & organization: indoor & outdoor organization from $19.99
- Tools: up to 45% off select tools, plus free shipping
Home Depot's 2026 Labor Day sale — my top picks
Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances
Appliances are a Labor Day specialty, and right now Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 off major appliances. You can save big on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free delivery on orders over $998.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: up to $400 off patio furniture
My favorite offer from Home Depot's Labor Day sale is on its best-selling patio furniture. You can score clearance prices on high-quality furniture, including sets of chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: save up to $250 on lawn mowers
Home Depot's Labor Day sale offers a wide selection of lawn mowers, from push mowers to riding mowers, from brands like DeWalt and Ryobi, plus huge savings on trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, and more.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: grills and accessories starting at $99
You can kick off the upcoming fall football season with a new grill at Home Depot's Labor Day sale. Find deals starting at just $99 on gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.
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Home Depot Labor Day Sale: up to 45% off select tools and accessories
You can save up to 45% on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee, and you can score a free gift with select purchases.
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Home Depot Labor Day sale: storage solutions from $3
If you're still looking to get organized for the new school year, Home Depot's storage sale includes discounts on garage, closet, and laundry solutions, including containers, shelving, baskets, and more.
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Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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