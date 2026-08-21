Best Buy has launched a massive week-long Anniversary sale, and its discounts remind me of its upcoming (and popular) Labor Day sale.



• Shop Best Buy's full Anniversary sale.



Best Buy is a popular destination during Labor Day thanks to record-low prices on best-selling tech and appliances. I've been impressed with Best Buy's anniversary sale, with record-low prices on this year's best-selling TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, and appliances.



You can find first-time significant discounts on new releases, like LG's 65-inch C6 OLED TV and Apple's AirPods Pro 3. You can also find cheap laptops, with prices starting at just $189, and a range of TVs on sale, including 4K, QLED and OLED displays from Samsung, LG and TCL.



Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers and Best Buy's Anniversary sale ends this Sunday at Midnight. You can score record-low prices right now and enjoy your upcoming Labor Day holiday.

Best Buy Anniversary sale — my top deal picks

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to under $60 in the latest Best Buy sale. Its camera features 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees, so you can get a fuller picture of who's at your door. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but it relies on you using more web-based applications such as Google Docs. And while it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, this also ensures exceptional all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy If you want to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the retailer has a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 11. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTP3 OLED display, it's a great-looking watch with Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery compared to previous Apple Watches, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch Series 11 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,600 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 53% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $249.99 at Best Buy Quite simply, the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping $150 off. They don't fold up like the XM4, but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with. Read more Read less ▼

Save $450 Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: was $1,149.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The Gen5outsize is a scaled-up version of the Gen5detect, with a larger dust cup and wider floorhead. This model is designed for larger homes and has the same high-tech features as its regular-sized sibling, including real-time dust reports and automatic suction adjustment. Today's deal from Best Buy is a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $479.99 now $354.99 at Best Buy Here's a super-tempting record-low price for one of the best action camera bundles in the world right now. The camera offers an impressive 5.3K video resolution inside a rugged and completely waterproof body. A sweet deal for your remaining summer adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Anniversary sale TV deals

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy A 58-inch QLED TV for $149.99 is an incredible deal, especially since this is a new 2026 model. While the Hisense QD50 isn't a premium display, it offers QLED technology, which delivers superior brightness and more vivid colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision, Game Mode Plus, and Roku's streaming platform. Read more Read less ▼

Save $900 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $900 discount at Best Buy's sale. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 Samsung 65-inch LS03FA The Frame QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 LG 65-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,999.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $800 Samsung 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has an impressive discount on Samsung's 2026 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. Perfect for watching football, Samsung's R85H Series delivers brilliant colors that come to life thanks to its Micro RGB technology and AI engine. Today's whopping $800 discount brings the price down to a record low. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,600 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 53% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 Sony 77-inch Bravia XR8B Smart Google TV : was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display to watch your favorite team, Sony's 77-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save $800 TCL 85-inch QM7L Mini LED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy A massive $800 price cut makes this 85-inch TCL QM7L a great choice if you're looking for a truly big-screen TV for football season. This 2026 model features impressive brightness and plenty of pop thanks to its Mini-LED display, and it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming. Of course, the main selling point here is this particular TV's massive 85-inch display, which will make it the centerpiece of any room. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Anniversary sale Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $89 at Best Buy The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $89 during Best Buy's Anniversary sale. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.



Read our full AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $449.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has a $50 discount on the all-new AirPods Max 2, which is the lowest price we've seen. The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $219 at Best Buy Best Buy has a $30 discount on the already affordable Apple Watch SE 3, making it an excellent bargain at just $219. While the Apple Watch Series 11 currently holds the title of the best smartwatch for most people, the SE 3 is still packed with features, including activity, heart rate, and sleep tracking, plus an impressive 18 hours of battery life.



Read our full Apple Watch SE 3 review Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy If you want to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the retailer has a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 11. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTP3 OLED display, it's a great-looking watch with Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery compared to previous Apple Watches, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch Series 11 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Best Buy, bringing the price to $399. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo at Best Buy: save when you trade-in and get a free $25 Starbucks gift card

If you're looking to upgrade and trade in your current laptop, this is a fantastic deal at Best Buy. Depending on your trade-in value, you can save big on Apple's MacBook Neo and get close to that Target scam price of $119. The retailer is also throwing in a free $25 Starbucks gift card with your purchase - no strings attached. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Anniversary sale laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but it relies on you using more web-based applications such as Google Docs. And while it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, this also ensures exceptional all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $279 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $479 now $349 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Acer Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit underwhelming, but you do get a large and bright IPS display, and decent battery life of around 12 hours — that's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $350, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful and versatile HP OmniBook Flip offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 1TB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo at Best Buy: save when you trade-in and get a free $25 Starbucks gift card

If you're looking to upgrade and trade in your current laptop, this is a fantastic deal at Best Buy. Depending on your trade-in value, you can save big on Apple's MacBook Neo and get close to that Target scam price of $119. The retailer is also throwing in a free $25 Starbucks gift card with your purchase - no strings attached. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Anniversary sale headphone deals

Save 20% Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are our pick for the best running headphones for endurance. So, if you’re running longer distances, these are excellent. The incredibly well-engineered earhook design delivers a secure fit, and the buds offer solid battery life and good sound quality. Today's deal from Best Buy is $20 shy of the record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.



Read our full AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $449.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has a $50 discount on the all-new AirPods Max 2, which is the lowest price we've seen. The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable. Read more Read less ▼