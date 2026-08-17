Best Buy has chosen to celebrate its 60th anniversary by launching a week-long mega sale filled with offers on laptops, TVs, Apple products, appliances, headphones, and more. Unlike traditional birthday parties, where you bring a gift to the celebrant, the retailer is sharing a gift with us. Namely, there are big savings available on a whole host of top tech products — and I've found the 31 best deals.

• Browse the full Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale

Knowing that we're currently in full back-to-school sales season, it's no surprise that laptops make up a huge part of this week's event. Although there are devices available from as low as $189, the standout offer to me is this HP OmniBook X Flip for $749.99 (was $1,199.99). It's an older machine, but it's a great price for a powerful, flexible device that will excel at school and college or for general use at home.

The Apple deals are surprisingly strong, too, with the AirPods Pro 3 available for $189.99 (was $249.99). I've only seen them cheaper once before this year, during Prime Day, so this is likely the best offer we'll see until Black Friday in November. If you don't want to wait until then, I'd snap up this deal while it's available.

I've found dozens more standout deals in the Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale below, so do have a browse through my full list of recommendations. I'll keep an eye on the event over the next few days and will add any more top deals as I find them before it ends on Sunday.

Top 10 deals from the Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful and versatile HP OmniBook Flip offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 1TB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to under $60 in the latest Best Buy sale. Its camera features 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees, so you can get a fuller picture of who's at your door. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum offers convenient automation features and versatile cleaning technology, including a special brushroll that works on both hardwood and carpeted surfaces. Its self-emptying dock doubles as a charging station, which makes it easy to keep fully charged, even though it runs for up to 60 minutes at full battery. For under $300, it's hard to pass up such a high-tech and highly rated vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

LG B5 77-inch OLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has slashed a whopping $1,600 off LG's 77-inch B5 OLED TV. Released as the successor to the popular B4 OLED, the LG B5 is easily one of the best budget OLED TVs on the market. This 77-inch version is one of the largest available for the entry-level OLED that delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports, which ensure smooth and responsive gaming on current-gen consoles. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $279 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle: $499.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 bundles have been a rare sight in recent months, so it's good to see this customisable option available at Best Buy. As well as a console, you can also choose between a downloadable copy of either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia, for a saving of up to $29.99. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was $99 now $89 at Best Buy The newest version of the best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $89.99 in the latest Best Buy sale. This four-pack of trackers is a great way to keep an eye on a child's backpack or luggage. Simply attach it to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it. Read more Read less ▼

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $479.99 now $354.99 at Best Buy Here's a super-tempting record-low price for one of the best action camera bundles in the world right now. The camera offers an impressive 5.3K video resolution inside a rugged and completely waterproof body. A sweet deal for your remaining summer adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale — Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but it relies on you using more web-based applications such as Google Docs. And while it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, this also ensures exceptional all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $279 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $479 now $349 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Acer Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit underwhelming, but you do get a large and bright IPS display, and decent battery life of around 12 hours — that's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $350, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful and versatile HP OmniBook Flip offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 1TB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,999 now $1,849 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M5 chip and a chunky 1TB of storage is on sale at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M5 chip, a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model a solid four stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery, but we were disappointed by the lack of a larger redesign and the overemphasis on AI features rather than other useful upgrades. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale — Televisions

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $529.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 65-inch 4K smart TV for under $300 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $250 off the 55-inch model, making it a truly appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

LG B5 77-inch OLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has slashed a whopping $1,600 off LG's 77-inch B5 OLED TV. Released as the successor to the popular B4 OLED, the LG B5 is easily one of the best budget OLED TVs on the market. This 77-inch version is one of the largest available for the entry-level OLED that delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports, which ensure smooth and responsive gaming on current-gen consoles. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 85-inch Micro RGB TV: was $3,999.99 now $2,799.99 at Best Buy The 85-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale — Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy This isn't the lowest price we've seen for Apple's newest AirPods 4, as they've been as low as $79.99 in the past. Nevertheless, the AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. Just be aware that this cheaper version does not support active noise cancellation. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's latest sale has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation available for $149.99. This isn't the best offer, given that they were down to $99.99 in previous events. Still, if you must buy now, these AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation – alongside that all-important ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $219.99 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality, then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to their lowest price this year at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo 4 are getting old now, but this is a great price for a pair of solid headphones. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $458 now $399.99 at Best Buy Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $60 less in the Best Buy anniversary sale, bringing them back down to the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale — Appliances

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Bello Pro 4 qt Touchscreen Slim Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money this weekend if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum offers convenient automation features and versatile cleaning technology, including a special brushroll that works on both hardwood and carpeted surfaces. Its self-emptying dock doubles as a charging station, which makes it easy to keep fully charged, even though it runs for up to 60 minutes at full battery. For under $300, it's hard to pass up such a high-tech and highly rated vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V11: was $629.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy You can get $250 off Dyson's best-selling V11 vacuum during Best Buy's latest sale. This vac nails the basics, offering strong suction and excellent manoeuvrability. Information is displayed on an LCD screen that shows exactly how long you have left before the battery runs out in the current power mode, too. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale — Apple

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy This isn't the lowest price we've seen for Apple's newest AirPods 4, as they've been as low as $79.99 in the past. Nevertheless, the AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. Just be aware that this cheaper version does not support active noise cancellation. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy Willing to spend a bit more? Best Buy's latest Apple sale also has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation available for $149.99. This isn't the best offer, given that they were down to $99.99 in previous events. Still, if you must buy now, these AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation – alongside that all-important ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The latest Apple Watch 11 back to its lowest-ever price in the latest Best Buy sale. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTP3 OLED display, it's a great-looking watch with Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery compared to previous Apple Watches, clocking in at 24 hours of average use. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $219 at Best Buy This is only $20 more than the record-low price for the Apple Watch SE 3, so it's still a solid bargain. The Apple Watch SE 3 is currently our pick for the best Apple Watch to buy if you're on a budget, as it delivers a full experience and all the style you need, but at a fraction of the price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy There's a decent $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, matching the record-low of $899 we saw on Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet, but you do get the brand-new M5 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and 256GB as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see on the tablet until later in the year. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy 60th Anniversary sale — More tech

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $479.99 now $354.99 at Best Buy Here's a super-tempting record-low price for one of the best action camera bundles in the world right now. The camera offers an impressive 5.3K video resolution inside a rugged and completely waterproof body. A sweet deal for your remaining summer adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 10a: was $499 now $424 at Best Buy The Google Pixel 10a is a top bargain phone for its balance between affordability and functionality. It features a Tensor G4 processor and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers solid performance at this price point. You also get a Gorilla Glass 7i screen for better drop protection and scratch resistance. For almost $100 off, you can get this smooth and affordable smartphone for a little more than its lowest price ever. Read more Read less ▼