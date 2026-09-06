The Best Buy Labor Day sale is always one of the biggest events of the holiday weekend, and this year's event is no different, with savings of up to 50% available across appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, and much more tech. To help you find what matters, I've searched through the sale and picked out the 40 best deals.

• Shop the full Best Buy Labor Day sale

As we've come to expect from these annual sales, the Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale is the biggest draw, with discounts of up to 45% on refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, and more. The retailer is also offering a price match guarantee and free delivery, so it's a good time to shop for your next kitchen upgrade.

Tech plays a huge part in the sale too, and there are several standout offers available until the end of Monday. Highlights I've spotted include the excellent Garmin Forerunner 265 for $349.99 (was $449.99), this great value TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV for $499.99 (was $799.99), and a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $149 (was $179).

With the Best Buy Labor Day sale set to end on Monday, there's only just over a day to go to pick up one of these offers in what will likely be the last major sales event until Black Friday in November.

My top 10 deals

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it an appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle: $499.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 bundles have been a rare sight in recent months, so it's good to see this customisable option available at Best Buy. As well as a console, you can also choose between a downloadable copy of either Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia, for a saving of up to $29.99. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45%, plus free delivery

Best Buy's official Labor Day appliance sale is now live, and you can save up to 45% on major appliances at the retailer. This includes up to $1,000 in savings on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and kitchen packages from brands like GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. The retailer is also throwing in free delivery and a price match guarantee. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Asus CX34 Chromebook: was $729 now $379 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit miserly for the price, but battery life is solid. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Here's a healthy $100 saving on one of Garmin's best running watches. The smartwatch delivers amazing performance and an abundance of features that accurately track your runs. We also love the AMOLED touchscreen that delivers bright visuals, even on a sunny day. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $229.99 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality, then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to their lowest price this year at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Appliances

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45%, plus free delivery

Best Buy's official Labor Day appliance sale is now live, and you can save up to 45% on major appliances at the retailer. This includes up to $1,000 in savings on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and kitchen packages from brands like GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. The retailer is also throwing in free delivery and a price match guarantee. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Bello Pro 4 qt Touchscreen Slim Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money this weekend if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy The Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum offers convenient automation features and versatile cleaning technology, including a special brushroll that works on both hardwood and carpeted surfaces. Its self-emptying dock doubles as a charging station, which makes it easy to keep fully charged, even though it runs for up to 60 minutes at full battery. For under $300, it's hard to pass up such a high-tech and highly rated vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V11: was $629.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy You can get $250 off Dyson's best-selling V11 vacuum during Best Buy's latest sale. This vac nails the basics, offering strong suction and excellent manoeuvrability. Information is displayed on an LCD screen that shows exactly how long you have left before the battery runs out in the current power mode, too. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Laptops

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Acer Aspire Go is undoubtedly one of the best budget Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now, as attested in our review of this very model. This configuration in particular features a powerful chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious storage drive for a really compelling price at Best Buy. If you just want a great value laptop that can handle working from home or basic tasks, then this is one of the top options available at this week's sales. Read more Read less ▼

Asus CX34 Chromebook: was $729 now $379 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, boosting performance, boot times and load times. Storage of 128GB is a bit miserly for the price, but battery life is solid. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $289 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $849.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Core Core i5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Dell's entry-level 15-inch laptops are always a solid option if you're looking for a good value machine for everyday use. This particular configuration features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — that's more than enough for the basics like web browsing or shopping. While not a high-end machine by any stretch, this is a sensible buy with plenty of storage space for essential files and applications. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Go 16: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB There's a massive $500 price cut on this powerful high-end laptop, which boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9, a performance-boosting 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. This is a great pick for business and productivity needs, with enough power to multitask with ease and battery life that lasts a full day. Read more Read less ▼

HP Chromebook 14: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then it's one of the best options right now. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Televisions

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A truly great, budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality along with solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Upgrades here include support for 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution, which is perfect for gamers. This deal knocks a decent $300 off the 55-inch model, making it an appealing option for those who want a premium display at a mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 85-inch Micro RGB TV: was $3,999.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy The 85-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

LG G6 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $17.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Speakers & Soundbars

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to its lowest price outside of Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theater system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies or sports. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Arc Ultra: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy The biggest, best and most powerful soundbar Sonos has ever made just got a $100 discount at Best Buy. As you can read in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, we think it's the best all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy, with strong, detailed and clear audio quality. We did think that a lack of some features, such as HDMI passthrough and DTS-HD support, was a little disappointing. However, the Sonos Arc Ultra offers just about the best home cinematic experience you can buy in a single package — if you're willing to pay the premium price. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Era 100: was $219 now $189 at Best Buy This updated Sonos Era 100 has been usurped as our number one pick as the best speaker you can buy, but it's still one of the top options out there. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, allowing you to connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and stream music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $379 at Best Buy This imposing Sonos Era 300 has been $40 cheaper in the past, but it's still a good price for a Dolby Atmos-powered speaker that offers wide and expansive full-room audio. It's clearly one for the most enthusiastic audiophiles. but it does boast an impressive soundscape, as we found in our Sonos Era 300 review. It's one that's worth the investment at this deal price if you want the best-of-the-best, but most will be happy with the cheaper and greater value Era 100 above for more general use. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo 4 are getting old now, but this is a great price for a pair of solid headphones. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $229.99 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality, then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to their lowest price this year at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Sonos Ace delivers powerful, clear, and cinematic sound with excellent Dolby Atmos support, making them fantastic for watching movies without disturbing the whole house. You get wired or wireless hi-res audio and excellent connectivity options with Sonos soundbars to make it easy to switch between your TV and headphones audio. While not the best for music, they're still a solid choice, with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable fit. All of this is now available for a record-low price at Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $458 now $398 at Best Buy Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $60 less in the Best Buy anniversary sale, bringing them back down to the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, a comfortable fit, and noise-crushing ANC to block out unwanted sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $449 at Best Buy The AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Tablets

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): was $749 now $649 at Best Buy The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy There's a decent $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, which we'll have to take after the recent price hike on Apple's tablets. Even at this higher price, you get the brand-new M5 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and 256GB as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see on the tablet until later in the year. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Smartwatches

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Here's a healthy $100 saving on one of Garmin's best running watches. The smartwatch delivers amazing performance and an abundance of features that accurately track your runs. We also love the AMOLED touchscreen that delivers bright visuals, even on a sunny day. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4 : was £549.99 now £499.99 at Best Buy It's not every day that we see a discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch — especially one that's our number one pick from all of the manufacturer's wearables. The Venu 4 is the perfect all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Phones

Apple iPhone Air: was $999 now $849.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air is one of a kind. Apple's first thin-and-light flagship measures just 5.6mm thick, boasts the powerful A19 Pro chipset, and sports a beautiful 6.5-inch display. It's as fast as a Pro in daily use, and while its battery life isn't quite so impressive, you won't find a better iPhone for this price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $89 at Best Buy The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $89 during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

More of today's best Labor Day sales