9 best OLED TV deals to shop this Labor Day weekend — save up to $1,600 on our top-rated LG, Samsung, and Sony TVs
Score a stunning new OLED display at a record-low price
It's Labor Day weekend, and if you watched college football yesterday and realized you need to upgrade your TV, you've come to the right place. Labor Day sales always include record-low prices on our best-rated TVs from brands like Samsung, LG and Sony.
As TechRadar's TV expert, I've combed through this weekend's sales from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung to hand-pick the 9 best Labor Day OLED TVs. I've included a mix of brand-new 2026 OLED TVs and last year's best-sellers, with savings of up to $1,600.
A few deals that stand out include our top-rated TV, LG's 55-inch C6 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99), and this year's best budget display, LG's 77-inch B5 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99 (was $2,999.99).
Shop more of this weekend's best Labor Day OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers and most sales will end on Labor Day proper. If you don't need an OLED display, you can also check out our list of the best Labor Day TV deals, which includes a range of HD, 4K, and QLED TVs from $99.99.
The 9 best Labor Day OLED TV deals
The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and a great choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming. Our only criticism with this model is that it didn't provide a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still an excellent entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes.
Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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LG's 2026 B6E is the budget version of the popular LG B6, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get the 55-inch model for an incredible price of $799.99. The LG B6E is packed with premium features, like LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26 - all for under $800.
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The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a massive $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.
Read our full LG C5 OLED review
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Samsung's S90F OLED TV earned five stars in our review, and the 65-inch model is a whopping $1,200 off. The S90F OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.
Read our Samsung S90F OLED review
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The S90H is the mid-range OLED TV for Samsung's 2026 line-up. Like the S95H above, it's capable of 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a good alternative to the likes of the LG C6, this is a strong competitor.
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If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen.
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
Read our full LG G6 review
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The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 53% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.
Read our full LG B5 review
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See more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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