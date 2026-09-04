Immersion is crucial for gaming, and high-level image quality can single-handedly elevate that. While 4K QD-OLED monitors have been on the market for a long while, ultrawide gaming enthusiasts like myself have been searching for a way to attain the same image quality with a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

In come LG's 5K2K QD-OLED monitors, in both 45-inch and 39-inch variants, providing exceptional visual quality for PC gaming via the 5120x2160 display resolution. With tandem OLED technology, brightness is higher, deep black levels (contrast) are essentially unmatched, and efficiency is greater.

This is thanks to tandem OLED tech using multiple OLED layers, which directly helps reduce issues like brightness dimming while allowing HDR to blossom.

The LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B QD-OLED gaming monitor is available for $1,359 ( was $1,999.99 ) on Amazon for Labor Day, thanks to a generous 32% discount, making the ultrawide more affordable. With the 5K2K resolution driving the display, games can be enjoyed to a greater extent, especially thanks to the 800R curvature.

It's important to note that this display and its counterpart require a powerful, beefy GPU, something along the lines of an RTX 4080 Super or RTX 5080, as the 5120x2160 has 33% more pixels than a 4K resolution.

(Image credit: LG)

Today's best LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B QD-OLED deal

Save 32% ($640.99) LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B: was $1,999.99 now $1,359 at Amazon The LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is one of the best OLED gaming monitors on the market, addressing immersion in almost every way possible. With a 5K2K display resolution, dual-mode (for 1080p competitive at 330Hz), and an 800R curve, you can't go wrong.

Alienware has introduced strong competition to LG's offerings, with its flagship 5K2K AW3926QW at a significantly lower price ($1,099 / £999 / AU$1,999.80), but it hasn't launched across all regions yet. The AW3926QW also doesn't have the same 45-inch display size or the 800R curve that provides that extra level of immersion.

If you need a big display with the desk space available for it, the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is a no-brainer — especially with its price knocked down significantly.

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