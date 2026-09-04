LG has serious competition against its 45-inch 5K2K OD-OLED ultrawide — and that has seemingly led to its major 32% discount for Labor Day
Not without the GPU tax though...
Immersion is crucial for gaming, and high-level image quality can single-handedly elevate that. While 4K QD-OLED monitors have been on the market for a long while, ultrawide gaming enthusiasts like myself have been searching for a way to attain the same image quality with a 21:9 aspect ratio display.
In come LG's 5K2K QD-OLED monitors, in both 45-inch and 39-inch variants, providing exceptional visual quality for PC gaming via the 5120x2160 display resolution. With tandem OLED technology, brightness is higher, deep black levels (contrast) are essentially unmatched, and efficiency is greater.
This is thanks to tandem OLED tech using multiple OLED layers, which directly helps reduce issues like brightness dimming while allowing HDR to blossom.
The LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B QD-OLED gaming monitor is available for $1,359 (
was $1,999.99) on Amazon for Labor Day, thanks to a generous 32% discount, making the ultrawide more affordable. With the 5K2K resolution driving the display, games can be enjoyed to a greater extent, especially thanks to the 800R curvature.
It's important to note that this display and its counterpart require a powerful, beefy GPU, something along the lines of an RTX 4080 Super or RTX 5080, as the 5120x2160 has 33% more pixels than a 4K resolution.
Today's best LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B QD-OLED deal
The LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is one of the best OLED gaming monitors on the market, addressing immersion in almost every way possible. With a 5K2K display resolution, dual-mode (for 1080p competitive at 330Hz), and an 800R curve, you can't go wrong.
Alienware has introduced strong competition to LG's offerings, with its flagship 5K2K AW3926QW at a significantly lower price ($1,099 / £999 / AU$1,999.80), but it hasn't launched across all regions yet. The AW3926QW also doesn't have the same 45-inch display size or the 800R curve that provides that extra level of immersion.
If you need a big display with the desk space available for it, the LG UltraGear 45GX950A-B is a no-brainer — especially with its price knocked down significantly.
Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
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