Lenovo has consistently impressed us with its line of laptops for business and back-to-school users. And the positively versatile Yoga range is no different. Now, in the Labor Day sale, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is down to $750 (was $1200) at Best Buy.

This 2-in-1 laptop lets you switch between laptop, tablet, and presentation modes just by flipping the screen. But what I especially like are the specs, which sees the laptop pair Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD.

For students, professionals, or anyone who wants one machine that handles note-taking, streaming, and everyday productivity, this configuration offers a lot of laptop for well under $800.

Save $450 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This 2-in-1 laptop with 16-inch 2K touchscreen boasts a 360-degree convertible chassis. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) 256V processor with Intel Arc 140V graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There are even Copilot+ AI features built in.

Why we recommend it

Intel's Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor brings a genuine step up in everyday performance and a dedicated NPU for Copilot+ features like improved Windows search and on-device AI tools, all while keeping the fanless-feeling thermals reasonable for a convertible chassis.

The 360-degree hinge is the real selling point here. Being able to fold the Yoga 7i into tent, stand, or tablet mode makes it genuinely useful for presentations, sketching, or media consumption in a way a traditional clamshell can't match, and 16GB of memory with a 512GB SSD covers most everyday workloads comfortably.

It's worth noting upfront that outside reviews of this generation have flagged the standard IPS display as dim and lacking in color gamut compared to the optional OLED panel Lenovo also offers on this line. For everyday browsing, video calls, and office work that's rarely a dealbreaker, but it's worth knowing if visual quality is a priority for you.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $450 drop from $1,199.99 to $749.99 is a substantial discount, around 38 percent off, and a genuinely strong price for a 16-inch Copilot+ PC with this processor and memory configuration.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 if...

You want a large 16-inch 2-in-1 for note-taking, presentations, or tablet mode, you want Copilot+ AI features and solid everyday performance from Intel's latest Core Ultra chip, or you need a versatile hinge and long battery life for working in different postures.

❌ Skip the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 if...

You need vibrant, color-accurate visuals for photo or video editing, since reviewers have flagged this base IPS panel as dim and narrow-gamut, you're set on the sharper OLED display option instead, or you want dedicated graphics for gaming or heavy creative work.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The standard IPS display is probably the laptop's biggest weakness, with a low color gamut compared to the optional OLED version. If display quality matters more to you than price, it's worth weighing that trade-off before buying.