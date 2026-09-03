VPN deal of the week: Save $30 with Windscribe's back-to-school discount

Windscribe has reduced its annual plan from $69 to $39 upfront ($3.25/month), just in time for the new academic year.

The plan includes unlimited simultaneous connections — a feature missing from competitors like NordVPN or Proton — along with a built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocker.

Its user-friendly apps are available across desktop, mobile, and many smart TVs, so it can cover everything you need: whether you're securing public Wi-Fi in the library or streaming back in the dorm.

Crucially, this isn't a first-year teaser rate. You'll be billed $39 every 12 months for as long as you keep the subscription active, avoiding the steep renewal price hikes standard across the VPN industry.

Windscribe: was $69 , now $39

Windscribe's latest deal means you can save $30 per year on VPN protection, every year. Pay $39 upfront with a locked-in rate that won't increase upon renewal and access: 🌍 Servers in 120+ locations

⚡️ WireGuard speeds over 2000 Mbps

📱 Unlimited simultaneous connections

🦠 R.O.B.E.R.T ad, tracker, and malware blocking If you're unsure, Windscribe also offers a 7-day refund window to get your money back.

Few premium VPNs match this pricing, particularly when accounting for renewal costs. For example, NordVPN's one-year plans start at $65.88, over $20 more, and renew at $139 per year. It's a similar story when you look at the likes of Surfshark and ExpressVPN, too.

It's also among the fastest VPNs we reviewed during our most recent tests, achieving over 2,000 Mbps over WireGuard. Plus, it reliably unblocks major streaming platforms and bypasses regional internet blocks.

If you're not keen on Windscribe but want to keep top speeds, PrivadoVPN is another top choice that achieved over 2000 Mbps in testing. Equally, for streaming performance, no VPN performed better than NordVPN with global services this time around.

If you want to test it first, Windscribe offers a solid free tier. While bandwidth and server locations are capped, it gives you a risk-free way to test the interface before upgrading.