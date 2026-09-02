Surfshark hands users a direct line to its developers with new beta program

Surfshark has relaunched its Beta Tester Program

Testers get a direct line to the development team

Joining is free but available only to Windows, Android users

If you like being first in line to try new tools, Surfshark has launched an updated Beta Tester Program that gives users early access to unreleased features, design changes, and app updates.

For now, the scheme is limited to the company's Windows and Android apps. It invites everyday users to test, poke at, and help refine tools that are still works in progress, rather than waiting for a polished public release.

Plenty of the best VPN services make use of beta programs to squash bugs and gather real-world feedback. What Surfshark is leaning on to stand out is the promise of a direct line to the people actually building the product.

Surfshark – the best cheap VPN

Surfshark is a fast, easy-to-use VPN that seriously beats the competition when it comes to subscription pricing. Its two-year Starter plan works out at $2.49 a month (plus tax), but we think Surfshark One is the best value plan as it adds an antivirus, data breach monitor, and alternative ID tool starting from the equivalent of $2.79 a month.

What's new in the Beta Tester Program

Enrolled testers can try upcoming features and updates before anyone else, then flag any bugs or quirks they run into. The twist is the communication channel: participants are invited into a closed Discord hub built for direct, two-way conversation with Surfshark's developers.

The company says input from testers will directly influence feature improvements and even the development of new products.

"Our mission is to build the most beloved security product for everyone, but for that, we need input from our community," said Gabriele Sinkeviciute, Head of Product at Surfshark. "Oftentimes, we are buried so deep into our product that we don't see the small details or inconveniences."

(Image credit: Future)

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Why it matters

For Surfshark, the appeal is a tighter feedback loop that catches the small annoyances developers tend to miss. The company has been shipping quickly of late, recently rolling out real-time scam text protection, so a structured way to stress-test new tools makes sense.

It also puts Surfshark in good company. IPVanish launched a similar beta scheme in August, and Proton VPN has been running its Proton Protocols rewrite in beta across all major apps.

Just be aware of the trade-off. Early builds can be buggy; the program is a volunteer effort with no financial reward, and you can opt out whenever you like.

How to join

Quick heads-up: Surfshark has a beta tester program on Windows and Android that anyone can join. Check out the program here ⬇️https://t.co/Mk6aJh1StoAugust 31, 2026

Any active Surfshark subscriber can take part, regardless of plan.

On Windows, open the app and head to Settings > App settings, scroll to Beta Testing, and click Join Beta. On Android, open the Surfshark page in the Google Play Store, scroll to the Join Beta section, and tap Join.

Once enrolled, you will be invited into the private Discord hub to connect with developers and fellow testers. You can read our full Surfshark review if you want to know how the service performs today.

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