A new IKEA device called the Liljebagge has appeared

It's an affordable smart radiator thermostat

We're still waiting to hear on international availability

IKEA isn't slowing down when it comes to launching smart home products — see the smart sensors and wireless lights it's already pushed out this year, for example — and the latest new device to catch our eye is a smart radiator thermostat called the IKEA Liljebagge.

We're relying on WinFuture and a fair bit of Google Translate to tease out the details here, but it seems there's support for the Matter and Thread standards, and a retail price of just €15 (that's roughly $17.40 / £12.90 / AU$24.30).

The WinFuture article talks about IKEA "preparing" to launch this thermostat, but it's already popped up on the IKEA website in Sweden. We can't see it on any other international sites as yet, though — we've asked IKEA for clarification on US and UK availability and will update this article if we hear back.

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As per the official listing, installing the Liljebagge means you can "adjust the temperature in each room individually, control it when you’re away, increase comfort and reduce energy use", and it should fit "most water-based radiators".

Aggressively priced

You can update temperatures from the device or from the IKEA Home app (Image credit: IKEA)

You're able to control the smart radiator thermostat from the IKEA Home app on your phone, or directly on the device itself. If you want it cooler in the bedroom and warmer in the study, then this makes it possible without much hassle.

IKEA's contender is particularly cheap compared to other smart thermostats that do the same job, and price is typically something IKEA likes to compete aggressively on (see also its $10 / £10 speakers, for instance).

Some other details: the built-in display turns off when you're not using it, so your radiators won't always be glowing, and you're able to adjust the temperature in 0.5-degree Celsius increments using plus and minus buttons.

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On the home network integrations, it seems you'll need a Thread border router to use this on a Matter network. If you're going to go the IKEA route, you'll need the Dirigera hub. Power is provided by two AA batteries, which should last you 18 months. We'll update this story as soon as we hear anything about international availability.

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