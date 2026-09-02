Free-to-play live service game Let it Die shut down earlier this week

It's not the end, though, as players will still be able to play the game in a new offline state

The new offline version costs just $19.99 / £16.99 / AU$28.50 and has all microtransactions removed

It feels like a live service game is shutting down every few weeks, and I'm no stranger to the crushing disappointment of learning that one of your favorite games is going offline.

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Normally, the news means you lose access to the game for good — with all your progress, achievements, and in-game items vanishing along with it. Just look at Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Anthem, or Hawked: three offline titles that died in the last few weeks alone and are now completely inaccessible by official means.

Although the reasons for such shutdowns are often understandable, it still seems like a massive waste of resources, development time, and sometimes some genuinely good game mechanics or ideas.

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With Let it Die, however, developer Grasshopper Manufacture is defiantly bucking that trend. The free-to-play game shut down earlier this week after nine whole years on the market, but that doesn't mean it's now unplayable.

The company put in the work to create an offline version, which you can buy on PC or PlayStation 4 for $19.99 / £16.99 / AU$28.50. You lose some of the original's offline features, but all microtransactions are removed so you can experience the full game without having to open your wallet more than once.

You can even bring over your progress from the online game if you played it before.

A positive example

Let It Die - Offline Release Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

If you're not familiar with Let it Die, it's a roguelike hack-and-slash with a challenging, almost soulslike combat loop that has you battling your way through a massive enemy-filled tower.

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Players loved its wacky writing (with iconic characters like its skateboarding rendition of the Grim Reaper) when it first released back in 2016, but microtransactions were pretty pervasive. In short, it was designed to make you part with real money to keep reviving your characters when you died, which, given the high level of difficulty, was pretty often for most.

With these mechanics now removed, I'm already seeing long-time fans call this new release the definitive version.

"Great to see this game won't ever die due to its servers being shut down now," wrote one Steam reviewer. "Plus all the crappy monetization which held the game back a ton is gone."

Others praise the decision to keep the game alive in some form: "Shutdown the servers but made sure the game was still playable afterwards. That's how you actually end a live service."

Of course, the irony of a game called Let it Die carrying on forever is not lost. "Can't say the devs don't have a sense of humor," quipped one player.

It goes to show that the end of a live-service title doesn't have to screw over gamers, and I hope other developers take note of the positive reception.