The Oukitel WP70 Ultra is a new rugged phone with a 16,000mAh battery

It also has a night vision camera and thermal imaging

Oukitel claims it's the “slimmest 16,000mAh rugged smartphone”

Oukitel has landed at IFA 2026 with two new phones, the most intriguing of which is probably the WP70 Ultra — the “slimmest 16,000mAh rugged smartphone.” So, yes, this thing has a 16,000mAh battery, dwarfing most other battery beasts like the 10,000mAh Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

Compared to a typical smartphone, this battery capacity is even more impressive — the iPhone 17 Pro Max, for example, has a 5,088mAh battery in its eSIM-only configuration, and a lower capacity for versions with physical SIM card slots. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery. So the Oukitel WP70 Ultra has over triple the capacity.

It also charges at a decent 66W, though despite the company’s claims of a relatively slim design — and the use of a dense silicon-carbon battery to keep the size down — this is still a very chunky device at 16.4mm thick.

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Still, considering the battery capacity and that this is a rugged phone with a tough outer shell, it doesn’t sound too bad.

Built for challenging environments

The Oukitel WP70 Ultra in orange (Image credit: Oukitel)

The Oukitel WP70 Ultra has all sorts of other tech packed into it too, including pro-grade thermal imaging to help you “identify risks and locate heat sources,” even in total darkness or smoke and fog.

Other specs include a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 108MP main camera, a 64MP night vision camera, and Android 16.

Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed, but even with such a massive battery, this is sure to be a niche device — aimed more at people whose work or hobbies put them in challenging outdoor environments than at the average smartphone user.

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But if you want a battery that can last for days paired with a durable device that sports night vision and thermal imaging, then the Oukitel WP70 Ultra could be one of the best rugged phones on the market.

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