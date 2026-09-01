Most specs of the upcoming Enough Phone have been revealed

Highlights include a tiny 5.3-inch screen and a 3,500-4,000mAh removable battery

The Enough Phone will be coming to Kickstarter soon

Compact smartphones are almost impossible to come by these days. Apple hasn’t made one since the iPhone 13 mini in 2021, and most Android phones have screens of over 6 inches. But while the industry is trending larger, there is still a market for small phones, and the Enough Phone aims to serve it.

This handset was first announced in late June, but back then, little was known about it. Now, the company behind it has revealed many of the specs and shared photos of a dummy unit.

The Enough Phone is intended to have a 5.3-inch 720 x 1520 LCD screen, making its display marginally smaller than the iPhone 13 mini’s 5.4-inch one. Its overall dimensions are 132.8 x 63.8 x 12mm, making it similar in length and width but far thicker than the 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7mm Apple device.

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(Image credit: Enough Phone)

A relatively large battery but basic specs

That chunky design might be disappointing, but it allows for a far higher-capacity battery, with the manufacturer aiming for one of 3,500-4,000mAh. Plus, this will be a user-replaceable battery.

Not all the specs have been confirmed yet, but other ones listed here include a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a single-lens 50MP rear camera, a 32MP front-facing one, Android 17 with an OdysseyOS overlay, a fingerprint sensor, 5G, NFC, a microSD card slot, eSIM support, and a polycarbonate back.

So, in all, the Enough Phone sounds fairly basic, but between its compact screen, removable battery, and microSD card slot, it could stand out — if the price is right.

Sadly, the price is still to be confirmed, and in fact there’s no guarantee that it will launch at all, as the company hopes to fund it via Kickstarter, with a campaign said to be starting soon. So, if you’re interested, keep an eye out for that — or sign up to the company’s mailing list.

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