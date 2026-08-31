Tim Cook was the best Apple CEO for his time — John Ternus' tenure will be defined by AI

By almost any measure, Tim Cook has been one of the best tech CEOs ever. He diversified product lines, launched new lines of business, expanded across the globe, and grew Apple's overall market value ten-fold.

Cook is the rare public tech figure who has, for the most part, survived the vagaries of a public life. Did he disappoint many when he appeared to bend the knee before the United States' divisive President? Absolutely, though if you understand Cook, and you listen to his explanations, you know why he did it and how it actually fits into his worldview. Generally, though, Cook's been on a 15-year-long winning streak that was made possible by both sticking to the strict ethos of Steve Jobs' original Apple charter and by pragmatically doing things his own way.

I once wrote that Steve "Jobs was Apple." Tim Cook made Apple. Where Steve Jobs' mercurial personality was intertwined with Apple across its products, development, and marketing, Cook's fingerprints are so absent from the company he's run that you might wonder if he has them.

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Cook became a celebrity at Apple, but without the rabid hero worship Jobs would sometimes foster.

I'd argue, though, that in an era of a million rising individual influencer personalities, Cook may have been exactly the CEO Apple needed. He commanded the stage at keynotes and even engaged in some playful "acting" for short comedic product segments, but Cook has clearly never been interested in building on a cult of personality. When the opportunity to speak in his own biography arose, Cook characteristically deferred to the people who know him. As a result, his voice is largely absent from a tome purporting to tell the story of his remarkable life.

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Cook built it to last

What Tim Cook has done is build an Apple for the ages. At his fifth anniversary, I wrote about how often he proved "he was about choice." It wasn't a complete departure from Steve Jobs, who diversified the iPod line, but Cook carried that idea through virtually every product category. In the iPhone, this has provided the freedom to offer not just a wide range of iPhones, but handsets at a wider range of sizes and prices, opening up the cachet-filled handset to an even bigger audience.

Cook took Steve Jobs' germ of an idea for "technology that would improve the relationship between patients and health care providers," and turned it into the Apple Watch. Over the next decade, Cook and company would lean into that ideal, continuously enhancing the wearable to turn it into a true life-enhancing fitness and health wearable. There was obvious pride in Cook's voice whenever he shared true stories of the Apple Watch detecting potential health issues and possibly saving lives.

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One of Cook's most remarkable creations is the Services business, originally built around a collection of "Plus"-named services that include Apple TV+ (now just Apple TV), Fitness+, Apple News, iCloud, and Apple Music. Services is now Apple's fastest-growing business, recently reaching over $30 billion in revenue in the last quarter.

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I remember sitting in the Steve Jobs Theater audience in 2019 as Cook introduced a launch lineup that included Jason Momoa, Oprah, and Big Bird, wondering how, even with all that star power, Apple TV+ could compete with Netflix. Today, that's almost a laughable concern, as Apple TV enjoys some of the most acclaimed and widely-watched shows in streaming, including Widow's Bay and Ted Lasso. With movies like F1, Cook has even built a formidable movie studio.

It's not that I don't think Steve Jobs couldn't have built something similar. After all, it's unlikely we'd have Pixar's Toy Story franchise if it weren't for Jobs, who helped pivot the software company to filmmaking. Still, I think Jobs saw the Tech and Entertainment industries as two parallel but never intersecting lines. Cook's head was always on a swivel, and he has focused on business-strengthening diversification.

Missteps and power moves

For Apple purists, services might be a less exciting and interesting area than new product categories like the aforementioned Apple Watch, and Cook's track record in pure-play innovation has been somewhat spotty.

Cook's biggest swing, the mixed-reality Apple Vision Pro, remains one of the most impressive pieces of technology I have ever seen, but I have to wonder if Jobs would've made the same call, shipping a $3,499 headset and claiming it was for consumers. I have a strong feeling that the Vision Pro will not survive deeply into the John Ternus era.

Similarly, Apple under Cook has fumbled the AI ball, a fact that Apple has more or less admitted to us. It remains to be seen if the far more intelligent Siri AI will deliver on all the Apple AI promises and finally put it properly into an Artificial Intelligence race that has all but passed it by.

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These are minor blemishes in an otherwise sterling track record, one that may ultimately be defined by the stunning transformation from a collection of Mac hardware that relied on Intel CPUs to an impressive array of Apple Silicon systems that perform well at virtually every level of demand.

If there's a natural handoff from the efforts of the outgoing CEO to the incoming one, John Ternus, it's this one. As a longtime hardware lead, Ternus has been deeply involved in all Mac innovations. The first time I spoke to him, it was about the short-lived 12-inch MacBook and all the work Apple did to move antennas and speakers and create a layered battery system. More recently, Ternus fronted the impressive MacBook Neo launch.

True continuity

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Unlike Cook, who took over for a dying and idolized CEO in 2011, Ternus steps into the seat of a moving car as the deeply respected Cook scoots over to an Executive Chairman role.

15 years ago, people openly questioned Apple's ability to continue in Jobs' absence (I did not, writing, "Apple will be fine without Steve Jobs"). That concern does not exist in this transition. Ternus not only knows and understands the strategic plans laid out by Cook, but he can also still turn to his mentor at any moment for additional guidance.

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As was the case when Cook took over, there won't be many changes evident in the first 12 months of Ternus' control. But a decade from now, there will be new products and services, devices sunsetted, and endless post-mortems about how well or poorly Ternus handled the Siri AI rollout.

Tim Cook was no Steve Jobs, which turned out better than fine for Apple. Similarly, Ternus is no Tim Cook. They have different temperaments and skill sets (Ternus is more of a true technologist). In the end, this next era of Apple is another exciting mystery full of anticipated unveilings like a folding iPhone and AR glasses, and surprises like Apple robots and EV cars (equal chance those don't happen), but the biggest surprise of all might, as it was with Cook, be what the company will be like under Ternus. That, and how Ternus will greet us all when he takes the stage for the next iPhone launch on September 9. Maybe, "Hey, everyone"?

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