Looking to see when Ted Lasso season 4's next episode will drop like...

It's hard to believe that we're almost halfway through Ted Lasso season 4, but we are. Indeed, once its fifth episode has been released, the hit Apple TV show's latest season will have reached its midpoint.

So, when will it premiere on Apple's streaming platform? Below, I'll tell you the exact dates and times for the soccer comedy-drama's next chapter, so you can block out some time in your busy schedule to catch it as soon as it arrives. Here, then, is when Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 will drop in your neck of the woods.

What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5?

Are Keeley and Roy finally going to get back together in season 4 episode 5? (Image credit: Apple TV)

Episode 5 of Ted Lasso's fourth season will launch at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 1 in the US and Canada.

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If you frequent these parts, you'll know that new episodes have come out on one of the best streaming services every Tuesday in North and South America. So, it won't be a shock if (or, rather, when) this week's entry does as well.

If you live on another continent, you'll have to wait until Wednesday, September 2 to catch season 4 episode 5. Depending on where you live, here are the exact launch times for the series' forthcoming installment:

US — Tuesday, September 1 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 1 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, September 1 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 1 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, September 2 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, September 2 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, September 2 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, September 2 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, September 2 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, September 2 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, September 2 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, September 2 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, September 2 at 1pm NZST

Ted Lasso season 4 full episode schedule: how many are there?

Ted and Alice's working relationship will face more upheaval this season (Image credit: Apple TV)

If it wasn't obvious from this article's introduction, there'll be 10 episodes to enjoy in Ted Lasso season 4. After this week's installment, there'll be five more to laugh, cry, and cheer at before the hugely popular program's latest season ends, too.

Want to know when each subsequent episode will be released? Of course you do, so read the list below for more details:

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Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — September 1/2

— September 1/2 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — September 8/9

— September 8/9 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16

— September 15/16 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23

— September 22/23 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30

— September 29/30 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7

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