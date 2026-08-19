Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 is out now on Apple TV — and, after its two predecessors eased us back into the cosy soccer comedy-drama's world, this week's chapter sees the show firing on all cylinders once more.

It's no coincidence that this season's third episode, titled 'Richmond's Got Talent', is its strongest entry so far, too. Not only do we get to see some actual soccer in this week's installment, we're also introduced to more new characters whose energy, quirks, and individual circumstances are sure to add humor and melodrama aplenty as season 4 progresses.

Ahead of Ted Lasso season 4's debut in early August, I spoke to three members of this season's primary supporting cast — Faye Marsay (Lizzie), Abbie Hern (Gemma), and Jude Mack (Katy 'Boots' Quinn) — about joining the prestigious Apple TV Original, off-screen team bonding, and the systemic obstacles that continue to impede women's soccer.

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TechRadar: In terms of joining this award-winning, legacy-defining show, did you feel any pressure walking onto set for the first time? And how did you find a balance between honoring what came before with that freshness you bring to the show?

Jude Mack: When you're stepping into a universe that has resonated with so many people, there's obviously a pressure there to deliver. But, very early on, I think it was made clear to us that they wanted us to do our own thing, bring our own energy, and explore those different dynamics, so we were given free rein on that, which was a gift.

Faye Marsay: You walk onto most shows with a sense of pressure, so that's not exclusive to this show. But, everyone [the main cast and crew] made it easy for us to join them on this journey, which is the Ted Lasso way.

Gemma Hern: It was intimidating because we were new, but then we were all new, so we weren't alone in experiencing this for the first time. But, as Faye said, everyone was so welcoming and great to us, so we felt at ease from day one.

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Faye Marsay's Lizzie will have to juggle motherhood with her newfound soccer career (Image credit: Apple TV)

TR: There are a lot of new faces in this show, so it would have taken time for that so-called team spirit to really click, both on- and off-camera. Did you do any off-screen team bonding boot camps, or any classic soccer rituals to build that chemistry?

FM: Yeah, we started with a boot camp, which was when all of us met for the first time, and then there were various things we did together, like karaoke. We're all newcomers, so we had to look after each other because it was quite an intense shoot, because the hours are long. But, what you end up seeing on the screen is what we're like off-screen. We're a silly bunch, but we have respect for each other, which translates into the show.

How will Gemma (pictured) and Alice's tetchy dynamic play out in season 4? (Image credit: Apple TV)

TR: As a series, Ted Lasso is as famous for having emotional character journeys as much, if not more so, than the sport itself. Heading into the rest of the season, what can you tease about your individual and collective character arcs?

AH: Gemma is definitely trying to figure out her passion. She's got a couple, and she's trying to figure out how to juggle them and what's most important to her. I actually think it's the perfect time for her to enter the world of Ted Lasso, because she's in a place where she needs guidance, so there's no better place for her to figure that out than at AFC Richmond under Ted's tutelage.

FM: For Lizzie, it's a case of needing to be selfish again, because she's had to be selfless and rightfully put her child first. As we go on, you'll see how the dynamic of her romantic relationship impacts her ability to go to training, and how difficult it's been for her to follow her passion for soccer and making the decision to go 'I'm going to have to now pursue this because otherwise it's going to be too late.'

JM: 'Boots' is on a journey towards community. She's always been a lone ranger, which goalkeepers tend to be, so you'll watch her become more of a team player as this season unfolds.

Katy 'Boots' Quinn has already shown how brilliantly odd she is (Image credit: Apple TV)

TR: Women's soccer has grown exponentially across the world in recent years, but still faces huge systemic hurdles. How do you think a show like Ted Lasso, with this classic underdog spirit, can help to amplify real-world conversations and drive the necessary change?

FM: It's the perfect platform. The exposure that this show has, and how many people love it, means you can be hopeful, and hope for change. You put the women's soccer question in that framework with the show's brilliant cast, crew, and creators, and it's going to be very difficult for people not to listen.

JM: Yeah, it does a sort-of 'macro, micro' thing where the underdog is women's sport, and then being underdogs in terms of how this season's story has been set up. So, I suspect it'll drive the conversation quicker than if it was done in other ways.

The first three episodes of Ted Lasso season 4 are out now on Apple TV. New chapters air weekly.

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