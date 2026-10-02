Nacon's new Revolution 5 Unlimited is the world's first officially licensed PS5 controller to offer a built-in control screen for 'instant adjustments without ever leaving the game'
Pre-orders begin today for $229.99
- Nacon has announced its new Revolution 5 Unlimited, an officially licensed controller built for PS5 consoles
- The controller is the world's first officially licensed PS5 controller to have a built-in control screen
- It's available for pre-order today for $229.99 / £179.99 / €199.99
Nacon has announced its new Revolution 5 Unlimited (R5U), a high-end asymmetric controller, officially licensed for PlayStation 5 consoles, featuring "major hardware innovations."
Available to pre-order today at NaconGaming for $229.99 / £179.99 / €199.99, the R5U is the world's first officially licensed PS5 controller to have a built-in control screen, which will allow players to make instant adjustments without leaving their game.
Audio mixing, joystick sensitivity, and shortcut mapping can also be adjusted on the fly, with the controller's TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) magnetic technology making its debut in Nacon's hardware lineup to "significantly improve reliability, while delivering surgical precision and reduced power consumption."
The R5U is built for competitive gaming and offers micro-switch action buttons, Trigger Blockers with "instant trigger" technology that lets players switch from an analog pull to an ultra-short click, and multiple remappable shortcut buttons.
It also boasts advanced software features, such as the "Shooter Pro Mode," which completely removes joystick dead zones to deliver "enhanced responsiveness, precision, and performance."
The controller comes with comprehensive accessories, a storage case and a dedicated charging dock, and is the first Nacon officially licensed PS5 controller, so users can charge and connect it in one convenient place.
It's also versatile, offering triple connectivity with PS5 consoles, PC, and Android Smart TVs, and supported by a dedicated mobile app for fine-tuning advanced settings; a dedicated PC mode for ultra-low 1ms latency and advanced features will also be available on the mobile app.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"With the Revolution 5 Unlimited, Nacon demonstrates its ability to set new standards in the competitive gaming peripherals segment," said Yannick Allaert, director of Nacon's accessories division.
"By combining a built-in control screen and TMR technology on an officially licensed PlayStation asymmetric controller, we are giving competitive and demanding players a state-of-the-art instrument, backed by years of expertise within the Group."
TechRadar Gaming has reviewed Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro controller, with reviewer Rhys Wood calling it a "fantastic controller that falls just short of being essential."
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.