Nacon has announced its new Revolution 5 Unlimited, an officially licensed controller built for PS5 consoles

The controller is the world's first officially licensed PS5 controller to have a built-in control screen

It's available for pre-order today for $229.99 / £179.99 / €199.99

Nacon has announced its new Revolution 5 Unlimited (R5U), a high-end asymmetric controller, officially licensed for PlayStation 5 consoles, featuring "major hardware innovations."

Available to pre-order today at NaconGaming for $229.99 / £179.99 / €199.99, the R5U is the world's first officially licensed PS5 controller to have a built-in control screen, which will allow players to make instant adjustments without leaving their game.

Audio mixing, joystick sensitivity, and shortcut mapping can also be adjusted on the fly, with the controller's TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) magnetic technology making its debut in Nacon's hardware lineup to "significantly improve reliability, while delivering surgical precision and reduced power consumption."

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The R5U is built for competitive gaming and offers micro-switch action buttons, Trigger Blockers with "instant trigger" technology that lets players switch from an analog pull to an ultra-short click, and multiple remappable shortcut buttons.

It also boasts advanced software features, such as the "Shooter Pro Mode," which completely removes joystick dead zones to deliver "enhanced responsiveness, precision, and performance."

The controller comes with comprehensive accessories, a storage case and a dedicated charging dock, and is the first Nacon officially licensed PS5 controller, so users can charge and connect it in one convenient place.

It's also versatile, offering triple connectivity with PS5 consoles, PC, and Android Smart TVs, and supported by a dedicated mobile app for fine-tuning advanced settings; a dedicated PC mode for ultra-low 1ms latency and advanced features will also be available on the mobile app.

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"With the Revolution 5 Unlimited, Nacon demonstrates its ability to set new standards in the competitive gaming peripherals segment," said Yannick Allaert, director of Nacon's accessories division.

"By combining a built-in control screen and TMR technology on an officially licensed PlayStation asymmetric controller, we are giving competitive and demanding players a state-of-the-art instrument, backed by years of expertise within the Group."

TechRadar Gaming has reviewed Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro controller, with reviewer Rhys Wood calling it a "fantastic controller that falls just short of being essential."