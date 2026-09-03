GTA 6 is getting two limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by 'Vice City’s unmistakable style' — here's when you can pre-order
Both controllers launch alongside the game on November 19
- Two DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 have been revealed
- Both editions are said to "capture the essence of Vice City"
- Pre-orders open on September 10
Sony has announced that it will release two limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 when the game launches.
Revealed during today's State of Play broadcast, the controllers come in black or white with purple chrome, feature the GTA 6 logo on the touchpad, with distinct palm tree designs and glowing buttons inspired by Vice City.
"The black and white limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers each capture the essence of Vice City, from bright days along the coast to vibrant city nights," Sony describes in the PlayStation Blog.
"Both editions feature a shimmering, color-shifting finish that brings together the hues of a Vice City sunset and the glow of neon lights. They both also feature custom palm tree details molded directly into the controller, adding a unique tactile element alongside official Grand Theft Auto 6 branding."
The white edition "embodies Vice City at daybreak, from its white sands and pastel skies to all its laid-back glamour," while the black version "captures the energy of Vice City’s iconic nightlife."
The DualSense Wireless Controller – Grand Theft Auto 6 Black Limited Edition and DualSense Wireless Controller – Grand Theft Auto 6 White Limited Edition will be available for pre-order on September 10 and launch alongside the game on November 19.
Both controllers will cost $84.99 / £74.99 through PlayStation Direct in limited quantities.
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Ahead of the game's launch, Rockstar Games treated fans to the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, which offered a deep dive into the game running on the base PS5. A new report also confirmed that the game will run at 30fps on consoles.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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