Two DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 have been revealed

Both editions are said to "capture the essence of Vice City"

Pre-orders open on September 10

Sony has announced that it will release two limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 when the game launches.

Revealed during today's State of Play broadcast, the controllers come in black or white with purple chrome, feature the GTA 6 logo on the touchpad, with distinct palm tree designs and glowing buttons inspired by Vice City.

"The black and white limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers each capture the essence of Vice City, from bright days along the coast to vibrant city nights," Sony describes in the PlayStation Blog.

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"Both editions feature a shimmering, color-shifting finish that brings together the hues of a Vice City sunset and the glow of neon lights. They both also feature custom palm tree details molded directly into the controller, adding a unique tactile element alongside official Grand Theft Auto 6 branding."

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The white edition "embodies Vice City at daybreak, from its white sands and pastel skies to all its laid-back glamour," while the black version "captures the energy of Vice City’s iconic nightlife."

The DualSense Wireless Controller – Grand Theft Auto 6 Black Limited Edition and DualSense Wireless Controller – Grand Theft Auto 6 White Limited Edition will be available for pre-order on September 10 and launch alongside the game on November 19.

Both controllers will cost $84.99 / £74.99 through PlayStation Direct in limited quantities.

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Ahead of the game's launch, Rockstar Games treated fans to the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, which offered a deep dive into the game running on the base PS5. A new report also confirmed that the game will run at 30fps on consoles.