Beyedynamic has unveiled its Aventho Y wireless over-ears at IFA in Berlin

They're packing 90-hour stamina, a folding design, and a battery storage compartment in one ear cup

There's an optional 'upgrade bundle' with a low-latency USB-C dongle/detachable boom mic

Looking for all-new headphone releases at IFA 2026? You came to the right place. At the Berlin tech expo, Beyerdynamic has just taken the wraps off its new wireless cans in all four novel colorways.

With the tagline 'Four colors, four feelings, one WHY', you can probably guess that Beyerdynamic is going deep with these cans, and the firm is calling the model its "most personal headphone yet, designed to adapt to the way you listen".

As you'd expect in 2026, there's active noise cancellation on the menu, but one particular claim on the spec sheet — "more than 90 hours of battery life" — is what really got my attention.

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Let's dig into the striking aesthetics first, shall we? It's not unusual for Beyer to go bold (who could forget the debut true wireless guitar-pick shaped Free Byrd or delightfully 8-bit Custom Game headset), and here, there's a nice stylized 'Y' on the reassuringly big ear cups.

What of those finishes? Beyer tells me that each of the four colorways represents a different emotional connection to sound, but make no mistake — every Aventho Y set of headphones delivers the same sonic tuning, features and performance.

Anyway, your finish options (as described by the audio specialist) are:



Liquid Black — Focus & Depth: grounded, confident and immersed

Blue Fusion — Calm & Escape: relaxed, open and free

Soft Jade — Clarity & Renewal: refreshed, balanced and inspired

Peach Blush — Warmth & Connection: comforting, soft and uplifting

I mean, I'm not not intrigued…

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Find your Y

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic wants you to know that versatility is at the heart of the Aventho Y. And here, versatility comes in the shape of various optional accessories, including ultra-soft black or grey velour ear pads and an upgrade bundle featuring a low-latency USB-C dongle and detachable boom microphone.

Another plus is that they're genuinely designed for long-term ownership. The design folds and features a user-replaceable battery, magnetic ear pads, aluminum sliders and stainless-steel hinges that the company assures us are easy to replace. An integrated storage compartment inside the ear cup even keeps the optional USB-C dongle and spare battery protected and easily accessible.

Bluetooth 6.0 is here with multipoint connectivity, and while that 90-hour battery life claim is with ANC off, you should still get up to 60 hours with ANC on, and just five minutes of fast charging will apparently provide up to six hours of playback. To be clear: those claims are big.

Through the Beyerdynamic app, listeners can customize EQ profiles, explore genre-based sound presets, receive firmware updates, and manage smart settings such as auto power-off.

Take note though: your basic purchase includes a USB-C charging/audio cable and a soft carrying bag, so lovers of hard-shell cases may need to look elsewhere.

Pricing? Of course. The Beyerdynamic Aventho Y will be available for a refreshingly affordable $149.99 (so around £110 or AU$208) very soon, but anyone lucky enough to be visiting IFA 2026 in Berlin from tomorrow (September 4) can experience the Aventho Y firsthand at the Beyerdynamic booth, located in Hall 4.2, booth #147.

Something for our best noise-cancelling headphones buying guide perhaps? We're working on a full review, so when we know, so shall you.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

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